Gaelic Games: Division One football dominates in Antrim on Wednesday

This Wednesday features a number of games in Antrim’s Division One Football League.

The first of the games on the cards is a West Belfast derby with O’Donovan Rossa taking on Gort na Móna at Pairc Rossa.Gort won their bout against Aghagallon last week by two points whereas Rossa defeated St Brigid’s by a margin of five points.

Up next, Lámh Dhearg will be taking on Portglenone at Hannahstown. The Red Hands are coming back from last week’s draw against Tir na nÓg.

Creggan will host St Brigid’s aiming to build on last week’s win at St John’s, while Cargin host Ahoghill. Ahoghill will be trying to recoup from their loss last week against St Gall’s.

Wednesday’s fifth game will see Aghagallon facing Tir na nÓg with St Mary’s playing on home turf.

Division One’s remaining game will see St Gall’s taking on Naomh Éanna at De La Salle Park.

Wednesday will see only one Division Three game, at 7.30pm when St Agnes’ take on O’Donnell’s at O’Donnell’s ground on Whiterock Road, Belfast.

On Wednesday night there is only one hurling match on, again at 7.30pm in Division Two when St Paul’s will take on Sarsfield’s at St Paul’s home ground.



Wednesday’s fixtures (all 7.30pm)

Division One Football

O’Donovan Rossa v Gort na Móna

Lámh Dhearg v Portglenone

Creggan v St Brigid's

Cargin v Ahoghill

Aghagallon v Randalstown

St Gall’s v Naomh Éanna



Division Two Football

St Agnes’ v O’Donnell’s

Division Two Hurling

St Paul’s v Sarsfield’s