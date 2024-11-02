Gaelic Games: Draw for the 2024 fonaCAB Ulster Minor Club Football Tournament made at St Paul's

THE draw for the 41st edition of the fonaCAB Ulster Club Minor Football Tournament was held at the host club, St Paul's on Saturday with Antrim champions, St Brigid's paired with Derry's O'Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt.

The Biddies dethroned the tournament hosts in the county final to regain the trophy they last held in 2022 which brings them back to the provincial stage for the second time.

Eight of the nine county champions were present for Saturday's draw with the Fermanagh final playing out simultaneously as Irvinestown completed the line-up with a 3-8 to 0-11 win over Derrygonnelly and they will move into a provincial quarter-final with Armagh's Clann Éireann.

Donegal's Four Masters won the Jimmy McConville Cup on New Year's Day, 2024 and they are back to defend their crown this year, drawn against Monaghan's Scotstown in the last eight.

The preliminary round will be contested between Down's Mayobridge and Cavan champions, Kingscourt, with Fr Rocks, Cookstown, awaiting the winners in the remaining quarter-final.

Over the years, the tournament has seen some emerging stars in action including Conor Glass, Rian O’Neill, Oisin O’Neill, Emmett Bradley, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy and Paddy McBrearty to name a few and undoubtedly, some of those who will compete this year will go onto become household names.

"I would like to congratulate you all for getting through your county championship," said Caroline McLaughlin, CLG Naomh Pól Chairperson.

"You are all welcome here and we're looking forward to a really good tournament The success of this tournament has been down to the running of it over the years and the Armagh team that won the All-Ireland had some key players who have played here. I remember Rian O'Neill being interviewed out here on the pitch after collecting man-of-the-match at this tournament."

The tournament will begin a little earlier this year with the opening weekend slated for November 24/24 and will then take a break to allow for Ulster Colleges competition, but as usual, there will be a traditional St Stephen's Day semi-final and New Year's Day final.

The competition returns to the U18 this year in line with the GAA reverting the minor grade back to its traditional form and in another return, all nine county champions will take part after there was no Tyrone representation in 2023 due to an appeal in their own championship.

"We have a real appreciation of what you do behind the scenes in the running of this Ulster Club competition," said Anttrim Chairperson, Seamus McMullan.

"It's embraced by all clubs in the counties as it's a great tournament. Being here is no accident as it reflects the work going on in your clubs with coaching and the structures. This is now when you see it come through with success.

"This is a part of your journey as young men and future (senior) players, as you will be the people who will inspire the young people in your club.

"When you progress to senior, you will see it as a milestone and in the future look back on these days when you got to be with your clubmates.

"When we were playing our own county final, some of the young lads could be heard saying 'yes, we're playing at the St Paul's tournament', so that's what it means.

"Congratulations to you all for being here and I'm sure it will be another successful tournament as we wish you all the best."

Ulster Minor Club Football Tournament draw

Preliminary round: Mayobridge (Down) v Kingscourt (Cavan)

Quarter-finals: St Brigid's (Antrim) v O'Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt (Derry); Irvinestown (Fermanagh) v Clann Éireann (Armagh); Scotstown (Monaghan) v Four Masters (Donegal); Fr Rock's, Cookstown (Tyrone) v Prelim winners.