Gaelic Games: Draws for the Antrim club championships

Dunloy are bidding for five-in-a-row in hurling and will face both Rossa and St John's in the group phase

THE draws for the 2023 Antrim Club Championships were made last weekend with the schedule of fixtures also released.

Once again, the competitions will open with a group stage before progressing to the knockouts.

In hurling, All-Ireland finalists Dunloy will begin their bid for five-in-a-row out of Group One which also contains city rivals Rossa and St John's which is always a fixture that excites.

Promoted Clooney Gaels make up the group of four that will see the top team reach the last four, while two and three advance to the quarter-finals.

In the corresponding group, Naomh Éanna have been handed a tricky assignment as they are matches with North Antrim trio: Cushendall, Loughgiel and Ballycastle.

The Intermediate Championship contains 10 teams with two groups and the top two in each go to the semi-finals.

Carey, who played in the Senior grade last year, are in Group One with Tír na nÓg, Cushendun and St Gall's who have all played in the top flight in league or championship in recent times while new boys Glenarm make up the set.

Group Two looks extremely competitive also, with Glenariffe, Creggan and Glenravel joined by West Belfast neighbours, Sarsfield's and St Paul's.

The Junior Championship takes the same format as Senior with two groups of four, the top of each to the semis and second and third to the quarters.

Armoy, Lámh Dhearg, Rasharkin and Davitt's make up a competitive-looking group, while the corresponding group will see Cloughmills and Ballymena joined by Gort na Móna and St Brigid's who won last year's B title.

That Junior B Championship is now one group of five teams with all but one reaching the semi-finals. Unlike in previous years, there is no entry for the winners into the A Championship.

The big ball competitions have the same format as in previous years with Senior champions Cargin drawn into a four-team Group One that looks like it will be a close-run thing.

Once again, Rossa and St John's will meet with Tír na nÓg the other team in a group that will see just the top two advance Ito the knockout phase.

Pearse's are up into the Intermediate Football Championship having won the Junior title last year

Group Two is another with four and again has a 'group of death' feel to it with neighbours Portglenone and Ahoghill joined by Lámh Dhearg and Naomh Éanna who will both be determined to advance.

The remaining groups have three teams with Creggan, Dunloy and St Gall's in one, while two-time runners-up Aghagallon are joined by St Brigid's and Moneyglass in the other.

The Intermediate Championship is similar with four groups and the top two in each reaching the quarter-finals, the only difference being just one contains four teams and that's Group One with last year's Junior champions, Pearse's, matched with Davitt's, St Paul's and Glenravel.

Group Two will see teams with little travel as St Teresa's, Ardoyne and Lisburn have been drawn together, while there is a South West Group Three of St Comgall’s, Aldergrove and Ballymena; the final group seeing West Belfast rivals Gort na Móna and Sarsfield's matched with Glenavy.

It's back to two groups of four at the Junior grade with the top team going to the semi-finals, plus two and three reaching the quarters.

Group One is an all-West Belfast affair with O’Donnell’s, St Agnes’, Éire Óg and Laochra Loch Lao all involved, while the other has a greater speed with city sides St Malachy's and Wolfe Tone's joined by Rasharkin and Ballycastle.

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

(Top team in each group qualify for the semis, 2nd v 3rd in the corresponding group in two quarter-finals)

Group One: Dunloy, Rossa, St John’s, Clooney Gaels

Group Two: Loughgiel, Cushendall, Ballycastle, Naomh Éanna

Andersonstown Social Club Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship

(Top two in each group qualify for semi-finals; 1st v 2nd in the corresponding group)

Group One: Carey Faughs, Glenarm, Tír na nÓg, St Gall’s, Cushendun

Group Two: Glenariffe, Glenravel, St Paul’s, Creggan, Sarsfield’s

Casement Social Club Antrim Junior Hurling Championship

(Top team in each group qualify for the semis, 2nd v 3rd in the corresponding group in two quarter-finals)

Group One: Armoy, Lámh Dhearg, Rasharkin, Davitt’s

Group Two: Ballymena, Gort na Móna, Cloughmills, St Brigid’s

Junior B Hurling Championship

(Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals; 1st v 4th, 2nd v 3rd).

Ardoyne, Belfast Saints, Loch Mór Dál gCais, Henry Joy's, Loughbeg Harps

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship

(Top two in each group qualify for the quarters; W1 v RU4, W2 v RU3, W3 v RU2, W4 v RU1)

Group One: Cargin, St John’s, Rossa, Tír na nÓg

Group Two: Portglenone, Ahoghill, Lámh Dhearg, Naomh Éanna

Group Three: Creggan, St Galll’s, Dunloy

Group Four: Aghagallon, St Brigid’s, Moneyglass.

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship

(Top two in each group qualify for the quarters; W1 v RU4, W2 v RU3, W3 v RU2, W4 v RU1)

Group One: Davitt’s, St Paul’s, Pearse’s, Glenravel

Group Two: St Teresa’s, Ardoyne, Lisburn

Group Three: St Comgall’s, Aldergrove, Ballymena

Group Four: Glenavy, Sarsfield’s, Gort na Móna

Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship

(Top team in each group qualify for the semis, 2nd v 3rd in the corresponding group in two quarter-finals)

Group One: O’Donnell’s, St Agnes’, Éire Óg, Laochra Loch Lao

Group Two: St Malachy's, Rasharkin, Wolfe Tone's, Ballycastle