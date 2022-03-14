Gaelic Games: Draws made for the 2022 Antrim Club Championships

Rossa and Dunloy met in last year's final and they have both been drawn in Group A of this year's Senior Hurling Championship Jim Corr

THE draws have been made for this year's Antrim Club Championships with the group stages once again retained.

In the Senior Hurling Championship, last year's finalists will meet in Group A with champions Dunloy joined by runner's up Rossa plus new boys Carey and Ballycastle.

Group B contains North Antrim heavyweights Cushendall and Loughgiel along with St John's and last year's surprise package, Naomh Éanna who made it through to the knockout stage.

In the Intermediate Championship, there are two groups of five with West Belfast pair Sarsfield's and St Gall's included in Group One, while another pair of city clubs, St Paul's and Gort na Móna will seek to plot their way out of Group Two.

This year's Junior Championship looks very competitive with Davitt's probably happier to find themselves in Group One along with the Junior B winners, Ballymena and Rasharkin. That is because the other group contains Armoy and Cloughmills who have been operating at a higher grade in recent times and will be many people's tip to advance, with Lámh Dhearg and Glenarm bidding to stop them.

In the Antrim Senior Football Championship, the groups are back but the home and away aspect is gone, meaning teams play each other just once, reducing the chances of dead rubbers.

With 14 clubs in the Senior draw, there are two groups of four and two of three, with Group One containing defending champions Creggan, Lámh Dhearg, St John's and St Gall's in what is undoubtedly the group of death.

Portglenone, St Brigid's, Moneyglass and Ahoghill will fight it out for the two quarter-final spots in Group Two, while the remaining two groups have teams with one less game or play, or less margin for error, depending on your point of view.

Aghagallon, runners-up in 2021, Gort na Móna and Tír na nÓg and grouped in one section, while Cargin, Naomh Éanna and Rossa will battle it out in the other.

Action from the 2021 Antrim Senior Football Championship final

The Intermediate Football Championship is another of four groups, but three have as many sides with Group One the only of four where Ardoyne, Lisburn, Sarsfield's and Dunloy will meet.

Elsewhere, Ballymena, Glenavy and St Comgall's will square off, as willDavitt's, Rasharkin and Glenravel, while the final section contains Aldergrove, St Teresa's and St Paul's.

The Junior Championship is a straight-up two groups of four with Greencasle, Wolfe Tone's facing something of a derby with Pearse's, while West Belfast clubs Éire Óg and O'Donnell's make up Group One.

Group Two contains Laochra Loch Lao, Ballycastle, St Malachy's and St Agnes' with all fancying their chances of reaching the final four.

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

Group One: Dunloy, O'Donovan Rossa, Carey, Ballycastle

Group Two: Cushendall, St John's, Loughgiel, Naomh Éanna

Andersonstown Social Club Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group One: Sarsfield's, Glenariffe, Glenravel, St Gall's, Creggan

Group Two: Clooney Gaels, Cushendun, St Paul's, Tír na nÓg, Gort na Móna

Casement Social Club Junior Hurling Championship

Group One: Junior B Winners, Davitt's, Ballymena, Rasharkin

Group Two: Lámh Dhearg, Glenarm, Armoy, Cloughmills

Junior B Hurling Championship

Group One: Larne, St Teresa's, Ardoyne, St Agnes'

Group Two: Henry Joy's, Loch More Dal gCais, St Brigid's

Reserve Hurling Cup

Quarter-Finals

Naomh Éanna v O'Donovan Rossa

Loughgiel v Dunloy

St John's v Ballycastle

Cushendall v Portaferry

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship

Group One: Creggan, Lámh Dhearg, St John's, St Gall's

Group Two: Portglenone, St Brigid's, Moneyglass, Ahoghill

Group Three: Aghagallon, Gort na Móna, Tír na nÓg

Group Four: Cargin, Naomh Éanna, O'Donovan Rossa

OB Construction Intermediate Football Championship

Group One: Ardoyne, Lisburn, Sarsfield's, Dunloy

Group Two: Ballymena, Glenavy, St Comgall's

Group Three: Davitt's, Rasharkin, Glenravel

Group Four: Aldergrove, St Teresa's, St Paul's

P. Graham Tarmac Junior Football Championship

Group One: Greencastle, Pearse's, Éire Óg, O'Donnell's

Group Two: Laochra Loch Lao, Ballycastle, St Malachy's, St Agnes'

Reserve Football Cup

Round One

1: Portglenone v Naomh Éanna

2: Ahoghill v St John's

3: Gort na Móna v Tír na nÓg

4: O'Donovan Rossa v Aghagallon

5: Lámh Dhearg v Cargin

Quarter-Finals

Winner 4 v Winner 5

St Gall's II v Winner 2

Winner 1 v Winner 3

St Brigid's II v Creggan

Reserve Football Shield

Round One

1: Glenravel v Aldergrove

2: Dunloy v Moneyglass

3: Glenavy v Ballymena

Quarter-Finals

Sarsfield's v Winner 3

St Comgall's v Winner 1

St Brigid's III v St Paul's

Rasharkin v Winner 2