THE draws have been made for this year's Antrim Club Championships with the group stages once again retained.
In the Senior Hurling Championship, last year's finalists will meet in Group A with champions Dunloy joined by runner's up Rossa plus new boys Carey and Ballycastle.
Group B contains North Antrim heavyweights Cushendall and Loughgiel along with St John's and last year's surprise package, Naomh Éanna who made it through to the knockout stage.
In the Intermediate Championship, there are two groups of five with West Belfast pair Sarsfield's and St Gall's included in Group One, while another pair of city clubs, St Paul's and Gort na Móna will seek to plot their way out of Group Two.
This year's Junior Championship looks very competitive with Davitt's probably happier to find themselves in Group One along with the Junior B winners, Ballymena and Rasharkin. That is because the other group contains Armoy and Cloughmills who have been operating at a higher grade in recent times and will be many people's tip to advance, with Lámh Dhearg and Glenarm bidding to stop them.
In the Antrim Senior Football Championship, the groups are back but the home and away aspect is gone, meaning teams play each other just once, reducing the chances of dead rubbers.
With 14 clubs in the Senior draw, there are two groups of four and two of three, with Group One containing defending champions Creggan, Lámh Dhearg, St John's and St Gall's in what is undoubtedly the group of death.
Portglenone, St Brigid's, Moneyglass and Ahoghill will fight it out for the two quarter-final spots in Group Two, while the remaining two groups have teams with one less game or play, or less margin for error, depending on your point of view.
Aghagallon, runners-up in 2021, Gort na Móna and Tír na nÓg and grouped in one section, while Cargin, Naomh Éanna and Rossa will battle it out in the other.
The Intermediate Football Championship is another of four groups, but three have as many sides with Group One the only of four where Ardoyne, Lisburn, Sarsfield's and Dunloy will meet.
Elsewhere, Ballymena, Glenavy and St Comgall's will square off, as willDavitt's, Rasharkin and Glenravel, while the final section contains Aldergrove, St Teresa's and St Paul's.
The Junior Championship is a straight-up two groups of four with Greencasle, Wolfe Tone's facing something of a derby with Pearse's, while West Belfast clubs Éire Óg and O'Donnell's make up Group One.
Group Two contains Laochra Loch Lao, Ballycastle, St Malachy's and St Agnes' with all fancying their chances of reaching the final four.
Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship
Group One: Dunloy, O'Donovan Rossa, Carey, Ballycastle
Group Two: Cushendall, St John's, Loughgiel, Naomh Éanna
Andersonstown Social Club Intermediate Hurling Championship
Group One: Sarsfield's, Glenariffe, Glenravel, St Gall's, Creggan
Group Two: Clooney Gaels, Cushendun, St Paul's, Tír na nÓg, Gort na Móna
Casement Social Club Junior Hurling Championship
Group One: Junior B Winners, Davitt's, Ballymena, Rasharkin
Group Two: Lámh Dhearg, Glenarm, Armoy, Cloughmills
Junior B Hurling Championship
Group One: Larne, St Teresa's, Ardoyne, St Agnes'
Group Two: Henry Joy's, Loch More Dal gCais, St Brigid's
Reserve Hurling Cup
Quarter-Finals
Naomh Éanna v O'Donovan Rossa
Loughgiel v Dunloy
St John's v Ballycastle
Cushendall v Portaferry
Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship
Group One: Creggan, Lámh Dhearg, St John's, St Gall's
Group Two: Portglenone, St Brigid's, Moneyglass, Ahoghill
Group Three: Aghagallon, Gort na Móna, Tír na nÓg
Group Four: Cargin, Naomh Éanna, O'Donovan Rossa
OB Construction Intermediate Football Championship
Group One: Ardoyne, Lisburn, Sarsfield's, Dunloy
Group Two: Ballymena, Glenavy, St Comgall's
Group Three: Davitt's, Rasharkin, Glenravel
Group Four: Aldergrove, St Teresa's, St Paul's
P. Graham Tarmac Junior Football Championship
Group One: Greencastle, Pearse's, Éire Óg, O'Donnell's
Group Two: Laochra Loch Lao, Ballycastle, St Malachy's, St Agnes'
Reserve Football Cup
Round One
1: Portglenone v Naomh Éanna
2: Ahoghill v St John's
3: Gort na Móna v Tír na nÓg
4: O'Donovan Rossa v Aghagallon
5: Lámh Dhearg v Cargin
Quarter-Finals
Winner 4 v Winner 5
St Gall's II v Winner 2
Winner 1 v Winner 3
St Brigid's II v Creggan
Reserve Football Shield
Round One
1: Glenravel v Aldergrove
2: Dunloy v Moneyglass
3: Glenavy v Ballymena
Quarter-Finals
Sarsfield's v Winner 3
St Comgall's v Winner 1
St Brigid's III v St Paul's
Rasharkin v Winner 2