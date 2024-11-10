Gaelic Games: Errigal Ciaran swat aside Cargin

AIB Ulster Club Senior Football Championship, quarter-final

Cargin 0-9 Errigal Ciarán 0-17

IT was a tough day at the office for Cargin at Corrigan Park on Sunday as Errigal Ciarahn swept them aside in the quarter-final of the Ulster Club Football Championship.

The Antrim champions came into this game with the belief they could make up for their quarter-final disappointment against Glen last year, but they were decidedly second best throughout this time as they had no answer to Errigal's pace, power and perhaps most disappointingly, work rate over the hour.

The Tyrone side, managed by former Antrim boss Enda McGinley who is a brother-in-law of the McCann clan from Cargin, had clearly done their homework and despite being on a hectic run of games that included a preliminary round win last week, they had more energy from the start and set a bar Cargin couldn't reach.

Even though shooting would prevent Errigal from moving out of sight in the first half, they still held a six-point gap at the short whistle and were able to manage it in the second period.

Over the hour, Enda McGinley's men had 10 different scorers and this epitomised a team effort as they limited Cargin to just three points from play and they will be delighted with their day's work.

"We didn't turn up at all," conceded Cargin manager, Ronan Devlin.

"We didn't compete, do the basic stuff, got cleaned out on the break balls, made mistakes and gave the ball away. After a bad start, we worked our way into it but then just silly mistakes let them chop away - it was a bad day all round.

"It was just so flat, dead - just not good enough. We've nobody to blame this time but ourselves."

Joe Oguz gets a shot away

Errigal had the first two scores through Thomas Canavan frees, both awarded for holding off the ball as referee Martin McNally set out to lay down a marker.

Ruairi Canavan grabbed their first from play as David Johnston went into the book for a foul in the build-up and the Tyrone champions were flying as their pace of attack left Cargin chasing shadows.

However, their shooting began to let them down with five straight wides, yet Cargin were still having no joy getting anything going in the opening period and it took goalkeeper John McNabb to finally get them off the mark with 16 gone.

The Antrim champions enjoyed a mini spell as Tomás McCann and Sean O'Neill replied to one from Ben McDonnell, but the Tyrone side reasserted themselves over the final 10 minutes of the opening half with six of the last seven scores as Joe Oguz, Tiernan Colhoun and Peter Og McCartan assisted the Canavans, Darragh (two) and Ruairi as they took a deserved 0-10 to 0-4 lead into the break.

Ciaran McGinley extended the lead shortly after the break as Cargin sought a response with McCann responding from a free, but points from Joe Oguz and Ruairi Canavan pushed the gap out to an unassailable eight.

Cargin were relying on McCann from placed balls as Errigal managed the game out with McGinley and Canavan hitting back and in added time, substitutes Mark Kavanagh and Ronan McCrory got in on the act to cap a fine afternoon for their side as they will now enjoy a well-earned break before setting their sights on a last four clash with Armagh's Clann Éireann.

Darragh Canavan comes away with the ball

"Delighted, mostly because of the schedule we've come through that was tough," said Errigal manager, Enda McGinley.

"At the back of our mind, you know that on the one hand, you're battle-hardened, but on the other, you're hoping Cargin might be rusty as you can't replace games with training and I think that told in the first half.

"They were chasing and even though it was pretty even in the second half, the fact we started better and got a good few scores under our belt meant we were in a good position.

"Cargin underperformed today, so we are delighted to survive and that's the only thing that counts, but we're well aware it doesn't carry any aggregate into the next game."

CARGIN: J McNabb (0-1); K O'Boyle, K McShane, R Gribbin (0-1); J Crozier, S O'Neill (0-1), J Gribbin; M McCann, J Carron; D Johnston, T McCann (0-6, 5f, 1 45), J Laverty; Conhuir Johnston, E Quinn, P Shivers.

Subs: Paul McCann for D Johnston (HT), Benen Kelly for J Crozier (HT), Conan Johnston for E Quinn (37), Ronan Devlin for B Kelly (46), Tom Shivers for Conhuir Johnston (51)

ERRIGAL CIARÁN: D McAnenly; Cormac Quinn, A McCrory, T Canavan (0-2, 2f); P Og McCartan (0-1), N Kelly, T Colhoun (0-1); B McDonnell (0-1), J Oguz (0-2); P Traynor, P Harte, C McGinley (0-2); R Canavan (0-4, 3f), D Canavan (0-2), O Robinson.

Subs: M Kavanagh (0-1) for P Traynor (46), Ciaran Quinn for T Colhoun (46), P McGirr for O Robinson (51), E Kelly for T Canavan (51), R McRory (0-1) for D Canavan (57)

REFEREE: Martin McNally (Monaghan)