Gaelic Games: fonaCAB Ulster Minor Club Tournament launched at St Paul's

St Paul's minors will represent Antrim in their home tournament thanks to their win over Aghagallon on Sunday Marie Therese Hurson

THE fonaCAB Ulster Minor Club Football Tournament will return to St Paul's once again for its 40th edition as the minor champions for each county bid for New Year's Day glory.

Beginning on December 9, this year’s tournament will run at the current minor age grade of U17 for the second time with the backing of the Ulster Colleges whose support for the competition which is still in hybrid form with some counties playing at either U17 or U18 much appreciated.

Seven of the Ulster counties made a decision to stay at U17 for their minor competition in 2023 hence why the tournament is being played at U17.

For the other two counties, their minor champions will be invited to participate in 2023, however only eligible U17 players may take part.

It will be extra special for the hot club as their minors will represent Antrim following their 5-9 to 1-6 win over Aghagallon in Sunday's county final.

The Ulster Minor Football Tournament returned in 2022 following the pandemic, breathing new life into the Christmas and new year period again with the huge crowds and enthusiasm throughout.

Following unprecedented demand, the organising committee decided to stream last years final live on Facebook – a first for the tournament and with an audience of more than 22k it was a roaring success allowing us to reach a global audience.

Viewers tuned in from the United States, Australia, India, Malaysia, the UK and Ireland viewing the Four Masters v Dungiven final.

The absence of the tournament due to the pandemic has highlighted how important this is for the young people, clubs and communities around the province particularly at a traditionally quiet time of the year for GAA.

The hard work and determination of club members to deliver this tournament and to build such a renowned legacy over 40 years has driven the current committee to ensure the tournament was reinstated at the earliest possible opportunity.

“CLG Naomh Pól is delighted to welcome back the fonaCAB Ulster Minor Football 2023," said Caroline McLaughlin, CLG Naomh Pól Chairperson.

"This tournament is held in the highest regard by gaels across Ulster and Ireland and it is great to see the buzz about CLG Naomh Pól, participating clubs and communities across the province since we have be given the approval. Thanks to all Ulster Colleges and Ulster Council GAA for the continued support in facilitating this year’s tournament at U17.”

The competition began in 1982 and the Jimmy McConville Cup has been presented since 1983. While unofficial, it is regarded as the Ulster Club Championship for club minor teams.

Last year’s winners were Dungiven of County Antrim who defeated Four Masters of Donegal by 2-7 to 1-8 in the final on 1 January 2023.

A number of clubs have won multiple titles, the most famous in recent times was an unprecedented four in a row for Watty Grahams Glen (2011-2014).

A number of high-profile stars have had an impact on the fonaCAB Ulster Minor Football Tournament including Conor Glass, Rian O’Neill, Oisin O’Neill, Emmett Bradley, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy in recent years.

"fonaCAB is delighted to be involved with the fantastic Ulster Minor Football Tournament and wish CLG Naomh Pól and all participating clubs the best of luck throughout the Christmas and New Year period," said William McCausland, CEO, fonaCAB.