Gaelic Games: Healy thrilled to have completed his own comeback

COMEBACKS were not in short supply at Brewster Park on Saturday evening. Antrim came back from what looked a lost cause to march into a Tailteann Cup semi-final against either Kildare or Laois at Croke Park next week (day and time TBC), but one of the catalysts for that fightback was completing a recovery of his own.

Last year's Tailteann Cup semi-final against Meath saw Peter Healy hobble out early in the game with a fractured foot.

The Naomh Éanna man would have a nightmare journey back that was dominated by setbacks.

Last week against London, he finally returned to the field for the dying seconds, but on Saturday, he was introduced early in the second period and made a major impact, kicking a point with his first touch and adding another later in the game, but he would help provide the spark his team badly needed when it seemed their chances of getting the better of Fermanagh were all but gone.

Understandably emotional after the game, Healy reflected on his road to recovery and the impact he had been bursting to make all year, one which has sent the Saffrons back to Croke Park.

"It's been a tough year," he admitted.

"There were times when I didn't think I would get back at all. Coming on last week was brilliant but to come on today and to make any difference was fantastic.

"We had a bit of a score to settle on last year as we didn't think we did ourselves justice (in the semi-final), so to get back and have another crack at it, I'm over the moon."

In case you missed it-



Come back of the year 💪🏆💪



Tailteann Cup 🏆:

Full Time Aontroim: 1-11(14)

Fear Manach: 0-11(11)



The heart rate is flying ! pic.twitter.com/OUwg511ek4 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) June 15, 2024

It was looking like Antrim's journey was ending for the year on Saturday as Fermanagh held 0-9 to 0-2 advantage in the second period, but Antrim stormed back late to flip the game on its head.

But character has not been in short supply this year as they battled back to draw against Sligo and found the answers last week in a game against London when they were far from their best.

"We know what we have in us and we've shown a bit of everything this year," Healy acknowledged.

"Two weeks ago against Sligo, we showed the level we're at and we can really work with the better teams in this competition.

"Last week against London, they probably surprised us by how good they were on the ball and we probably weren't up for that game at all, but managed to get over the line.

"Today, you saw two sides of the coin. First half, we were really poor, slow on the ball and nobody wanted to break lines. Andy, at half-time, did what all good coaches do and gave us a bollocking to kick lads into gear. We came out in the second half, had a couple of changes that got us going and got us over the line."

Last year, Antrim came away from Croke Park pondering what might have been as they came up just short against Meath, but had late chances to swing the surprise.

There was a determination to get back to GAA HQ this year in order to make up for that disappointment and they now have their opportunity.

"We knew when we drew with Sligo, we were going to have to go the long way," Healy said of their route to the last four.

"That meant coming away to one of the big four and we've done that, so we are in the same boat as everyone now. It's the same again next week and we're looking forward to taking another step on last year.

"It depends on what Antrim team turns up and everyone will know that on our day we can beat anyone, so we are looking forward to it. Last year, Meath went onto win it and we had our chances that day. We were disappointed, but we have big chance next week to set that right."