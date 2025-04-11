Gaelic Games: Hurling action across the divisions this week

IT'S week two of the Antrim hurling leagues with teams either seeking to build on early momentum or else get themselves off the mark.

At Hightown on Sunday, there is a cross-city Division One clash between teams who had contrasting performances in week one.

Naomh Éanna had a difficult day in Loughgiel with the Shamrocks powering home, so they will hope to use their home surroundings as a boost when they welcome St John’s.

The Johnnies made a flying start a fortnight ago, defeating county champions Cushendall and the Corrigan Park side will seek to push on against a team they accounted for in last year’s championship quarter-final.

It’s still early days with teams not up to full speed, but early season momentum can be crucial to lay down a marker for what lies ahead.

Rossa made a winning start when accounting for Ballycastle in their opener and this week they are on the road with Ballycran the destination.

The Down side has a losing start at the weekend when falling to local rivals, Ballygalget who are on the road to Dunloy on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Ballycastle host Loughgiel who are already two from two, defeating Cushendall on Sunday with the Ruairis hoping to bank their first points when they host Portafery.

A packed Division Two is into its second week with Creggan the big winners from the opening round and they are away to Cushendun who lost out to St Paul’s a fortnight ago.

The Shaw’s Road men are on the move this week with Ahoghill the destination to take on Clooney Gaels.

Sarsfield’s came up short in their opener against Carryduff and this week it’s their turn to cross the county boundary as they visit Cherryvale to face Bredagh, while the aforementioned Carryduff welcome Cloughmills.

St Gall’s lost their opening fixture and will seek to make up for that in Glenariffe, while elsewhere, Glenarm host Tír na nÓg.

Dunloy’s reserves were in ruthless form in their opener and this week they will welcome Gort na Móna to Pearse Park for the first game of a doubleheader.

Another curtain-raiser takes place at Hightown with Naomh Éanna’s reserves facing Armoy, while Davitt’s travel to Cushendall to take on their second string.

Ballycastle’s reserves welcome Rasharkin on Sunday, while the only game in the division not featuring a reserve side takes place in Glenravel who have the home advantage against Lámh Dhearg.

In Division Four, there are three games scheduled with Rossa’s reserves heading across town to face Ardoyne, while St Brigid’s welcome the seconds from St Paul’s and Larne get their season underway with a home game against Belfast Saints.

O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division One (4pm)

Ballycastle v Loughgiel

Naomh Éanna v St John’s

Cushendall v Portaferry

Dunloy v Ballygalget (midday)

Ballycran v O’Donovan Rossa



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Two (2pm)

Glenariffe v St Gall’s

Carryduff v Cloughmills

Bredagh v Sarsfield’s

Clooney Gaels v St Paul’s

Cushendun v Creggan

Glenarm v Tír na nÓg



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Three (2pm)

Naomh Éanna II v Armoy

Cushendall II v Davitt’s

Dunloy II v Gort na Móna

Ballycastle II v Rasharkin

Glenravel v Lámh Dhearg



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Four (2pm)

Ardoyne v O’Donovan Rossa II

Larne v Belfast Saints

St Brigid’s v St Paul’s II

