Gaelic Games:Hurling action in Antrim this weekend

IT'S a return of the small ball this weekend with games across the four divisions.

The action gets underway this evening when Dunloy and Cushendall meet with both teams short of their considerable county contingent, but those who do take the field can look forward to a game in fine conditions with the long weekend still ahead of them.

The remaining Division One games take place on Sunday with Loughgeil hosting Ballycastle and from a city perspective, the standout fixture takes place at Hightown as Naomh Éanna will seek to win their first points of the season against a St John's side bidding to maintain their excellent start.

It is a battle of the Ards teams on Sunday evening when Ballycran host Ballygalget in an evening throw-in due to Down's Joe McDonagh Cup game earlier in the day.

In Division Two, there is a West Belfast derby as St Paul's make the short trip to Gort na Móna with both teams seeking their first points in their second game, while Bredagh take their unbeaten record to Sarsfield's for a slightly later start of 3.30pm.

St Gall's are on the road at Carey, while Carryduff are also on the road as they head to Randalstown to face Tír na nÓg and Clooney Gaels host Creggan.

There is a Friday night fixture in Division Three as Armagh's Cuchullain's welcome Rasharkin.

The rest of the games take place on Sunday with Davitt's hosting Na Magha having lost their opening two fixtures, while Lámh Dhearg will also hope to get off the mark as they head to Cloughmills. The other game is a North Antrim derby with Armoy enjoying home comforts against Glenravel.

There are just three games in Division Four on Sunday with Loch Mór Dál gCais welcoming newcomers Henry Joy's, while Sasfield's II begin a doubleheader at the Bear Pit on Sunday with a game against Ardoyne and the St Paul's second string is also in action with Ballymena the visitors.

Weekend fixtures

(all Sunday 2pm unless stated)

Antrim Hurling League Division One

Dunloy v Cushendall (Friday, 7.15pm)

Loughgiel v Ballycastle

Naomh Éanna v St John's

Ballycran v Ballygalget (6pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Tír na nÓg v Carryduff

Clooney Gaels v Kickham's, Creggan

Carey v St Gall's

Gort na Móna v St Paul's

Sarsfield's v Bredagh (3.30pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Cuchulainn, Armagh v Rasharkin (Friday, 7.30pm)

Armoy v Glenravel

Davitt's v Na Magha

Cloughmills v Lámh Dhearg

Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Henry Joys

Sarsfield's II v Ardoyne

St Pauls GAC II v Ballymena