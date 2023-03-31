Gaelic Games: Hurling fixtures this weekend in Antrim

St Gall's and Bredagh played out a draw last weekend with the West Belfast side back at home on Sunday against Glenarm, while Bredagh head to Creggan

THE Antrim hurling leagues are now off and running with another full round of fixtures on Sunday.

On Wednesday evening, Division Three had a full round with Lámh Dhearg defeating Gort na Móna 2-17 to 0-11, Armoy defeating Rasharkin, Coughmills edging na Magha and Glenravel getting the better of Ballymena.

Sunday will see action in all four divisions with St John's making their bow for the season in Division One when they host a Ballycran side that opened with an impressive home win over a much-changed Dunloy.

The county champions host Carey, while it's a reverser for the Ards teams this week as they are all on the road with Ballygalget in Loughgiel and Portaferry making the long trek to Ballycastle.

Naomh Éanna will bid to claim their first points of the season after a defeat in Ballygalget on the opening day when they host Cushendall who were winners over Ballycastle in their opener.

In Division Two, St Gall's have home advantage against Glenarm having claimed a draw against Bredagh in their opener - the South Belfast club set to travel to Creggan this week.

There is a cross-city and county clash at the Bear Pit where Sarsfield's host Carryduff and next door, St Paul's enjoy home advantage against Glenariffe.

The other game in Division Two is a meeting between Clooney Gaels and Cushendun in Ahoghill.

As mentioned, the Division Three clubs are set for their third fixtures with Gort na Móna hosting Rasharkin, Lámh Dhearg on the road to Glenravel, Cloughmills welcome Ballymena, while it's Armagh v Derry as Cuchullain's host Na Magha.

In Division Four, Ardoyne have a bye following Larne's withdrawal, so Loughbeg Harps - who sat out the opening game - welcome Belfast Saints.

Henry Joy's welcome Davitt's to North Belfast, while the early game will see Loch Mór Dál gCais take on St Brigid's at Mallusk.



Sunday's fixtures (2pm unless stated)

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Loughgiel v Ballygalget

Naomh Éanna v Cushendall

Dunloy v Carey

St John's v Ballycran

Ballycastle v Portaferry (3.45pm)



Antrim Hurling League Division Two

St Gall's v Glenarm

Clooney Gaels v Cushendun

Sarsfield's v Carryduff

Creggan v Bredagh

St Pauls v Glenariffe



Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Glenravel v Lámh Dhearg

Cuchulainn, Armagh v Na Magha

Cloughmills v All Saints, Ballymena

Gort na Móna v Rasharkin



Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Loch Mór Dál gCais v St Brigid's (12pm)

Loughbeg Harps v Belfast Saints

Henry Joy's v Davitt's

Ardoyne - bye