Gaelic Games: Johnnies power past Naomh Éanna in Antrim SHC

Bathshack Antrim SHC, Group Two

St John's 2-30 Naomh Éanna 0-14

IT was an emphatic display from St John's at Rossa Park on Sunday evening as they romped to a 22-point victory in Group Two of the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship to keep pace with Cushendall at the top of the table.

The Johnnies had nine different scorers on the day and kept their foot on the accelerator throughout the evening as the Glengormley side was given no encouragement at all.

Oisin MacManus top-scorer with 12 points, but the Johnnies had attacking weapons all over the field with Cormac Jennings tasked with keeping Naomh Éanna ticking over for the most part as they struggled in attack.

It wasn't a perfect evening for St John's as Aidan McMahon was faced off with a knee injury to join the growing list of casualties for Brian McFall's side, but they had too much firepower in this game and will move forward with confidence, assured of at least a quarter-final place.

MacManus clipped over the first three points including one from play in the space of as many minutes and Michael Bradley with another before Naomh Éanna got on the front foot with Niall O'Connor squeezing a shot inside the posts.

Players challenge for a high ball

After an exchange of points, the Johnnies pushed on with MacManus converting the frees and Shea Shannon with one from play as the Glengormley side struggled to keep pace despite Cormac Jennings and Manus Mullan pointing.

The West Belfast men took a firm grip of this game on 20 minutes as Conor Johnston sent in a teasing ball from out on the left and Ruairi Galbraith read the flight to perfection, nipping out to get a touch past Martin Curran for a goal that put his side 1-10 to 0-4 up.

Naomh Éanna's long ball tactic wasn't working although points from Luke O'Connor and Cormac Jennings kept them just about in touch, but the Johnnies powered on with MacManus firing over a great score from the right corner and adding a free, with Padraig Nugent landing from deep and Michál Dudley from centre field to help them into a 1-15 to 0-7 lead at the half.

If there was any lingering doubt as to the destination of the points, it emphatically ended early in the second period as St John's stepped on the gas with Aaron Bradley checking in with a point immediately upon the restart and then on 36 minutes, Galbraith made a break towards goal as pace and popped across to Michál Dudley who spun and blasted to the net.

Dudley was denied a second goal by Martin Curran who saved his shot up and over for a point, while the Johnnies piled on the scores through Conor Johnston, Michael and Aaron Bradley plus a MacManus free to push the gap out 20 points before Philly Curran could muster a response for Naomh Éanna.

Niall O'Connor and Cormac Jennings added further points, but the issue was now well beyond doubt with the Johnnies tagging on the scores through the Bradleys, Shea Shannon, Galbraith and MacManus.

When Andy McGowan thumped over from deep, this ensures all of the St John's starting forwards and midfielders had registered and while Cormac Jennings hit back-to-back scores at the other end, an Aaron Bradley effort closed the show as St John's now head to Cushendall to decide who tops the group and gets the bye into the last four, while Naomh Éanna's trip to Loughgiel will decide who remains in the competition.

ST JOHN'S: D Cregan; A McMahon, R McNulty, O Carleton; P McCallan, P Nugent (0-1), Ciaran Johnston; A McGowan (0-1), M Dudley (1-3); A Bradley (0-4), Conor Johnston (0-1), M Bradley (0-3); O MacManus (0-12, 8f, 1 65), S Shannon (0-2), R Galbraith (1-3).

Subs: C Morgan for A McMahon (25), CJ McKenna for P McCallin (41), S Tierney for M Dudley (56)

NAOMH ÉANNA: M Curran; R Diamond, R Gillan, N O'Connor (0-2); J Maskey, P Curran (0-1), C Ross; O Kennedy, L O'Connor (0-1); R Donaghy, M Mullan (0-1), C Jennings (0-9, 6f); N McGivern, D Maguire, E Conlon

Subs: K Jennings (0-1) for D Maguire (28), M McGivern for N McGivern (HT)

REFEREE: Mark O'Neill (Armoy)