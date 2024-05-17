Gaelic Games: Johnnies remain unbeaten in hurling’s top tier

THE Antrim hurling leagues are now taking shape as we draw close to the stage where teams will be eyeing up their position post-split in the top tier.

St John’s continue to lead the way and they maintained their 100 per cent record last weekend with a resounding win over a Ballygalget side that remains without anything to show for their season to date.

The Johnnies are back on home soil on Sunday and they host another of the struggling Down sides in Ballycran who have picked up just one point so far and were on the receiving end of a hammering at home to Cushendall on Sunday past.

Rossa will look to deepen the woes of the ‘Galget when they head down the Ards Peninsula this week as they seek to bounce back from their loss in Dunloy.

The Cuchullains and Cushendall are sitting in joint-second and will look to remain there after this weekend with Dunloy in Hightown to face a Naomh Éanna side that came up just short against Loughgiel at the weekend, while Cushendall welcome Portaferry to the Glens.

The Shamrocks are just a point off their North Antrim rivals with a game in hand and they make the trip to Ballycastle this week with the McQuillans tied on six points with Rossa and Naomh Éanna.

The action in Division Two begins on Friday evening at the Bear Pit for a West Belfast derby meeting between bottom of the pile Sarsfield’s and a St Gall’s side that has lost ground on the leaders, but will be keen to get back to winning ways following their loss to Clooney Gaels a fortnight ago.

They can make it a good weekend as they return to action on Sunday against another city rival in St Paul’s who lost to the second-placed Clooney side - who host Loughgiel’s reserves on Sunday - at the weekend as the Hoops sit in a seven-way tie with six points.

That situation will change as a couple of games take place between teams with six so far as Carryduff head to Cushendun and Glenariffe host Carey.

Tír na nÓg are sitting pretty on top of the table and they are in Glenarm on Sunday, facing the Shane O’Neills outfit that are second from bottom, but with some games to make up.

Bredagh lead with way in Division Three with maximum points from five outings and they are Ballymena-bound on Sunday to face an All Saints side aiming to get off the bottom of the table having picked up just one point to date.

Lámh Dhearg are just above them on a three-way tie on two points - albeit with just three games played - and they have one of those teams they are level with, Armoy, for company at Hannahstown this week.

Derry’s Na Magha welcome a Cloughmills side that are five points off the leaders, while Glenravel host Creggan with both looked on four prior to this game.

Davitt’s are now the sole team on top of Division Four thanks to their sixth-straight win at the weekend and they will have designs on keeping it that way when they head to Larne this week.

Gort na Móna sit two points behind them with a game in hand and they too are on the road this weekend as they meet Loughbeg Harps.

Ardoyne got back to winning ways at the weekend and they host Loch Mór Dál gCais this week, while there are a couple of all-city affairs as Belfast Saints host St Paul’s II, while the St Gall’s reserves have home advantage for the visit of St Brigid’s.



Weekend fixtures (Sunday 2pm unless stated)

O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

St John’s v Ballycran

Cushendall v Portaferry

Naomh Éanna v Dunloy

Ballygalget v O’Donovan Rossa

Ballycastle v Loughgiel



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Two

Sarsfield’s v St Gall’s (Friday, 7.30pm)

Cushendun v Carryduff

Clooney Gaels v Loughgiel II

St Gall’s v St Paul’s

Glenarm v Tír na nÓg

Glenariffe v Carey



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Glenravel v Creggan

Lámh Dhearg v Armoy

Na Magha v Cloughmills

All Saints, Ballymena v Bredagh



O’Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Loughbeg Harps v Gort na Móna

Latharna Óg v Davitt’s

Ardoyne v Loch Mór Dál gCais

Belfast Saints v St Paul’s II

St Gall’s II v St Brigid’s (4pm)