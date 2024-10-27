Gaelic Games: Johnnies account for St Paul's in the U21 Football Championship

Antrim U21 Football Championship quarter-final

St John's 3-11 St Paul's 2-9

ST JOHN'S made it through to the last four of the Antrim U21 Football Championship as they had all the answers against St Paul's at a cold and wet Corrigan Park on Sunday.

The hosts dominated the majority of the opening half to lead by six and although St Paul's made a real fight of it in the second period, any time the visitors threatened, the hosts hit back and in the end, they were worthy winners.

The spine of their team was superb from full-back Enda McGurk, centre-back Ronan Quinn, midfielder Conor Hand, and centre-forward Conchuir Adams, who contributed 2-10 of their overall tally between them.

The Shaw's Road side had their opportunities, but could never press home their advantage as the Johnnies just had a little bit more about them on the day.

St Paul's got off to a brighter start, with Tarlach Enright kicking a free within the opening minute. Their lead doubled when Conall Duffy made a good break, and the ball was worked to Patrick Crawford, who scored via Caoimhin Duffy.

The Johnnies' first real attack resulted in their opening score with Ronan Quinn doing the honours and this steadied them as they took charge.

Their first sight of goal came when Conor Hand cut through, but Lorcan Murphy was equal to the effort. Conhuir Adams did level shortly after as the resulting restart saw St Paul's cough up possession and Adams flighted an excellent ball into the path of Hand who was not for being thwarted again, palming low to the net.

The hosts were into a flow and impressive in attack as Enda McGurk and Adams followed up with points as the visitors were now struggling to make headway.

Enright did kick frees either side of another fine score, this time by Hand, but Mcgurk and Quinn would double their tallies as St John's were taking everything on offer. Jack Ireland did hit back with a tidy score for St Paul's, but Adams replied with a free and then was unlucky to see his shot at goal come back off the crossbar, but the hosts held a deserved 1-8 to 0-5 lead at the break.

The visitors needed a quick spark to mount a challenge in the second period and it seemed Caoimhin Duffy's flying grab to earn a mark he converted might be it, but the hosts hit them for a second goal just four minutes into the second period. An Adams free dropped short but Lorcan Duffy in the St Paul's goal only palmed it out to Fearghal MacManus to turn home.

That put eight between them, but three minutes later it was back to five as a good move resulted in Garrett Cowan slotting low to the net and just one minute later, it really could have been game on when Caoimhin Duffy forced a smart stop from Padraig Graham.

It seemed St Paul's were gaining the upper hand as they applied the pressure, but their next three shots tailed wide as they failed to capitalise on their possession as Coor Hand kicked a free at the other end.

St Paul's substitute Ryan McCoy's immediate duty was to kick a free but Hand replied, yet the Shaw's Road side seemed right back in it five minutes from time as a bit of quick thinking ended with Caoimhin Duffy picked out to crack home and leave just a goal in it.

But the Johnnies immediately cancelled this out as a good move upfield ended with Ronan Quinn taking a pass from James Wilson to blast home.

Conall Duffy and Enright did narrow the gap to four in added time, but Conan Mckinney steadied what nerves there may have been for the hosts as they advanced.

In the other games, St Gall's got a walkover against Ballymena, while St Brigid's fell to Aghagallon and Glenravel overcame Cargin.

ST JOHN'S: P Graham; M Darragh, E McGurk (0-2), M Mallon; J Robb, R Quinn (1-2), D King; C Hand (1-3, 0-1f), R Donnelly; J Wilson, C Adams (0-3, 1f), C McKinney (0-1); F McKinney, F MacManus (1-0), O McAuley.

Subs: D Robinson for M Mallon (28), C Darragh for D King (56), O Quinn for F MacManus (56).

ST PAUL'S: L Murphy; G Cowan (1-0), C McAlea, N McKenna; C O'Neill, D O'Sullivan, J Ireland (0-1); C Killyleagh, D Quinn; P Crawford (0-1), Conall Duffy (0-1), T Enright (0-4f); Caoinhin Duffy (1-1, 0-1m), P McDonnell, S Burns.

Subs: C Rogers-Duffy for C O'Neill (24), R McCoy (0-1f) for P Crawford (49).

REFEREE: Martin Quinn (Naomh Éanna)