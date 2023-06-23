Gaelic Games: Lámh Dhearg and Rossa to compete in Saturday’s regional Féile na nGael

The Lámh Dhearg squad that will take part in Saturday’s regional camogie Féile in Hannahstown

YOUNG camógs from Ulster and Leinster are set to descend upon Lámh Dhearg on Saturday for one of the six regional John West Féile na nGael tournaments.

The host club won the Antrim C title back in April and since, has been busy preparing to welcome clubs as they play host for one of the competitions.

It is an added boost to the Hannahstown outfit which has seen something of a renaissance of Camogie in the club this year with a senior team introduced to add to the juvenile teams that compete.

Hosting such a prestigious event takes a lot of work on and off the pitch, so all at the club have been playing their part to ensure that not only the day is a success for all attending, but the young Red Hands can perform on it.

The competition will see two groups of four and the host club is matched with Avondale from Wicklow, Portaferry and St Enda’s from Omagh.

“There are six regional Feiles in Ireland and I think this is the only one based in Ulster with a number of teams coming along with a few from Leinster,” explained Lámh Dhearg coach, Conor Fitzsimons.

“That was the first time in the club’s history we won any of the Antrim Féile Camogie championships, so it was a big thing as there’s been so much great work going on over the past few years with Fionnuala Crilly who has been central to the revival of Camogie in the club.

“We have a senior Camogie team in the club for the first time in years and have teams right down and that is down to Fionnuala’s work. I’ve stepped in and taken this team over the past six or seven years.”

The Division 2 and 3 winners from each county will participate in regional competitions, where clubs will play for their chance of becoming the regional champion.



For more information visit https://t.co/j3wvPjcUvo#johnwestfeile pic.twitter.com/oGtO7HKh6a — GAA Féile (@feilegaa) June 21, 2023

Féile na nGael is regarded as something of a right of passage for young Gaels with competitions held throughout the county in all codes.

While there is an obvious competitive edge as teams get to compete against clubs they would ordinarily not meet, it is also about forging friendships and helping aid their development as players.

“It’s about enjoyment and for the girls, it’s a great chance for them to experience playing teams from all over Ulster and Leinster and they may not get this opportunity again,” Conor agreed.

“As you get older, these tournaments against teams from outside Antrim begin to dry up, so this is a great chance to see where they are in terms of development.

“This is also a chance for them to develop friendships and that’s always a big part of the while Feile experience.”

Lámh Dhearg is not the only local team in action as O’Donovan Rossa are in the other group along with Keady, Na Magha from Derry and Westmeath’s St Oliver Plunkett.

The Rossa squad

All of the eight sides will be vying to emerge from the group stage and into the knockout section with U15 Camogie glory the ultimate aim.

Rossa lost out to Lámh Dhearg in the county decider, but with such a young squad, they have players who may yet be back at another Féile tournament in the coming years.

That is the aim for the Shaw’s Road club who have been away from the tournament for a number of years, but they hope it’s the beginning of a good run in the club.

“It’s great for them to get this bit of experience, as we have a few U12s in the squad playing up a level,” said Caoimhe Rea, who forms part of the Rossa coaching team along with Aine Scullion, Ciara Lappin and Maggie Armstrong.

“All of our younger camógs have been working well together. This will inspire them to keen developing as they have been working hard.

“We’ve got them t-shirts made up and have been trying to make this an event for the, something to remember.

“We haven’t had a team at Feile in a good few years, so it’s great to have one back again on top of the U14 footballers who have been doing brilliantly too.”