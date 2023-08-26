Gaelic Games: Lámh Dhearg claim top spot with draw as Naomh Éanna exit the Antrim SFC

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group Two-

Lámh Dhearg 0-10 Naomh Éanna 0-10

WITH 10 minutes to play at Hannahstown on Saturday and Naomh Éanna three up on Lámh Dhearg, the Glengormley men were looking good to qualify from Group Two.

Attention was turning to events in Portglenone where Casement's were hosting Ahoghill and the margin of the gap as scoring difference looked like it was coming into play.

In the end, Portglenone's seven-point win meant Naomh Éanna needed a two-point victory, but thanks mainly to the trusty boot of Paddy Cunningham, they were unable to gain a win of any description as the Red Hands claimed a draw that sealed top spot with Portglenone finishing second.

At that 50-minute mark, there was a real danger the Hannahstown men would face the exit with the visitors on top, but they managed to steady and finish well to avoid the unthinkable.

Although the game itself was far from a classic, not helped by very tricky conditions that included a strong wind and rain leading to a high number of errors from both, the permutations that seemed to flip as each minute passed was keeping everyone on their toes.

The hosts were off-target with several early chances despite getting on the front foot, while the visitors eventually broke the deadlock seven minutes in as Fionn Nagle judged the cross field wind and rain superbly to curl over from the right.

Odhran Eastwood took advantage of a kick-out malfunction immediately after to add another, but the hosts gradually began to grow into it again with a Declan Smith shot dropping onto the crossbar with Conor Murray getting his hand to help it over.

Eoghan O'Hare gets out in front of Pearse Fitzsimons

Paddy Cunningham levelled from a free and although Eastwwod hit back in kind to edge the Glengormley side back in front, the hosts dominated the second quarter with Murray guiding over brilliantly fro the right, Cunningham curling over a beauty from the opposite win and then landing a stoppage time free to put Lámh Dhearg 0-5 to 0-3 clear at the interval.

Naomh Éanna needed to turn it around and with the wind now also an aid they did just that.

Odhran Eastwood set them on their way with an early score before Lámh Dhearg coughed up possession and from the breakaway, James McAuley levelled.

Michael Morgan thumped them into a lead and while Paddy Cunningham levelled from a free, two from East wood - the second an incredible score on the right - and another from McAuley had the Glengormley men three up and at that point with 50 played, qualifying for the last eight.

However, the hosts found a response with Cunningham kicking a free and then instigating a move involving Conor Murray who put Marc Jordan in for a score.

Another two frees had them ahead and although McAuley levelled it up as the game ticked into stoppage time, the visitors needed much more, but couldn't get their hands on the ball as Lámh Dhearg saw it out to gain the draw that confirms top spot, while Naomh Éanna are out.

LÁMH DHEARG: J Finucane; Ross Murray, P Mervyn, M McGarry; E McKeown, D Lynch, B Rice; M Jordan (0-1), P Fitzsimons; D Smith, S McManus, E Matassa; P Cunningham (0-7, 6 frees), D Martin, C Murray (0-2).

Subs: A McAufield for E Matassa (44), A Murray for D Martin (46), F Mervyn for B Rice (50).

NAOMH ÉANNA: T Gilmour; C McKeown, D McNulty, K Jennings; C Lyttle, J McAuley (0-3), R O'Neill; M Morgan (0-1), F Nagle (0-1); R Carr, D Walsh, C Morgan; E O'Hare, S O'Connor, O Eastwood (0-5, 2 frees).

REFEREE: Ray Matthews (Rossa)