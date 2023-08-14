Gaelic Games: Lámh Dhearg, Naomh Éanna, Dunloy and St Brigid's score big wins in the Antrim SFC

Niall Burns looks for a pass at De La Salle Park on Saturday where Dunloy stunned St Gall's

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group Two

Lámh Dhearg 2-13 Portglenone 0-14

Lámh Dhearg moved into pole position in Group Two of the Antrim Senior Football Championship as they made it two wins from two with victory over Portglenone at Toome on Sunday.

Both sides won their opener, so the outcome of this game would give the victor daylight at the top of the table and the Red Hands did just that.

Portglenone had the wind at their backs but it was an even beginning with Ben Rice, Marc Jordan, Conor Murray and Shaun McManus nudging the Lámhs in front only for Paddy Kelly (two) and Francis Cassidy to respond on each occasion to see the sides level at 0-4.

Casement's seemed to grab the initiative with Michael Hagan's long-range effort followed by a pair of Kelly frees, but the Hannahstown men replied superbly with two excellent points from Jordan and Declan Lynch followed by the opening goal of the game as good work from Jordan to get clear on he right of goal saw him pick out Declan Dunne to thump home.

Kelly and Conor Murray traded points late in the half, but Portglenone were reduced to 14 before the break with Aidan McAleese shown red for an off-the-ball incident as Lámh Dhearg led 1-7 to 0-8.

A Kelly free early in the second period was the start Portglenone needed, but Rice hit back and then Dunne took a point after Pearse Fitzsimons saw a shot cleared on the line.

Goal for Lamh Dhearg!



See a superb goal from today's Live Stream coverage of the Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC.



You can watch the full game back now here: https://t.co/8rwY0Qkkvp @lamhdheargclg @casementsgac @Cargin_Gac @DavidMohan99 @CrossanBrendan pic.twitter.com/Gvaw2I9ZUa — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) August 13, 2023

The second goal wasn't far off, however, as a break forward at pace by Eoin McKeown saw him find Dunne to pass out to Fitzsimons for the palmed finish, putting two goals between the teams.

Three points from Kelly halved the gap as Lámh Dhearg were also reduced to 14 with Michael Hynds red.

Paddy Cunningham would settle the city men with a pair of scores and although Oisin Doherty replied on each occasion, scores from Cunningham and Conor Murray sealed victory for Lámh Dhearg.

Naomh Éanna 3-14 Ahoghill 0-11

A COMPREHENSIVE victory saw Naomh Éanna get their Championship campiagn on track as they accounted for Ahoghill at Whitehill on Sunday.

It was actually the St Mary's club that opened brighter with Fionnbar O'Neill and two from James O’Connell helping them into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead, Cormac Morgan with the Naomh Éanna score.

However, it would all change as from a counter, Donal Walsh would profit to score the first goal of the day.

He would add two points with Odhran Eastwood and Fionn Nagle getting off the mark as suddenly all the momentum was with the Glengormley side.

Ahoghill did stead with Gerard Graham pointing and then Ronana Graham and O'Connell replied to points from James McAuley and Sean Murray, but Naomh Éanna led 1-7 to 0-6 at the half.

Walsh was again to the fire after the break with the opening score and although O'Connell responded, points from Cormac Morgan and Walsh extended the lead to six.

That margin remained as the sides traded but any lingering hopes Ahoghill had were wiped out as Tomás Gilmour found the net from a penalty for Naomh Éanna with Ahoghill's James Magee shown a black card for a foot block which led to the award.

A third goal would arrive late on with Michael Morgan rattling the net as Naomh Éanna 's hopes of a top-two finish will now come down to their meeting with Lámh Dhearg in a fortnight.

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group Three

St Gall’s 2-10 Dunloy 2-11

A STRONG finish capped by Keelan Molloy's winner saw Dunloy stun St Gall's who exited the Antrim Senior Football Championship at De La Salle Park on Saturday.

Nigel Elliott rattled the crossbar early for the Cuchullians before Conal Cunning got them off the mark, but St Gall's began to take control with three from Niall Burns and one apiece for Brendan Bradley and Conn Doherty putting them four to the good.

Dunloy ended a lengthy barren spell from a Seaan Elliott free with Molloy and Cunning following up, yet Burns kicked a late free after Eoghan McCabe had been trailed down on his way to goal to put the hoists 0-6 to 0-4 ahead.

Bradley extended the gap soon after the resumption, but this game exploded to life with goals starting to flow.

The ball breaks clear at St Gall's on Saturday

Firstly, a foul on Eoin O'Neill led to a penalty that Dunloy's Karl Fitzpatrick tucked away and then from the restart, Fitzpatrick turned provider for Nigel Elliott to bury past Louis McCormick.

St Gall's would hit back with one of their own as Eoghan McCabe was the creator for Ryan Irvine to finish and level the game.

While Bradley edged the hosts back in front, points from Molloy and Seaan Elliott saw Dunloy temporarily back in front, yet St Gall's would seemingly grab the initiative back in the 49th minute with Burns lashing a shot to the net to put them two up.

However, Dunloy would begin to turn the screw with Seaan Elliott and Conal Cunning kicking two apiece to with the visitors now looking good.

Back came St Gall's with Burns and Wilson levelling the affair in stoppage time and while they put the squeeze on Dunloy, it was the visitors who broke as Molloy was taken down by Tiernan Keenan who was black carded with the Dunloy man dusting himself off to kick the winner that guarantees last year's Intermediate champions a place in the last eight.

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group Four

St Brigid’s 2-10 Moneyglass 0-8

GOALS in each half helped St Brigid's to victory over Moneyglass in torrential rain at Musgrave Park on Sunday to secure a first place finish in Group Four.

Enda Downey scores a first half goal for St Brigid's

It was an even start to the game as both sides attempted to adapt to the conditions with Conor Boyd opening the scoring for the visitors, only for Enda Downey to level.

It remained nip-and-tuck in the early exchanges with Paul Bradley and James Smith responding to Colum Duffin and Pat McCormick and while Downey edged the hosts into the lead for the first time, Sean Boyd levelled once more.

However, the Biddies would grab the initiative on 25 minutes as Downey took a pass fro a quick free for a goal and he added a point after Bradley had done likewise as St Brigid's led 1-6 to 0-4 at the half.

There was no looking back as a second goal would arrive soon after the restart as Jack Dowling found the finish and that was that.

St Brigid's were able to manage the gap to the close with Downey, Smith and Bradley (two) finding their rage as Colum Duffin, Conor O'Kane and Boyd (two) carried the fight for St Ergnat's.

The result means that with two wins from two, St Brigid's finish top of the group with Moneyglass and Aghagallon to meet in a fortnight to see who joins them in the last eight.