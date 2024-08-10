Gaelic Games: Late Davitt's rally falls short against 14-man Rasharkin

Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, Group One

Davitt's 3-11 Rasharkin 2-20

A LATE charge fell short for Davitt's as 14-man Rasharkin claimed a deserved win to open their Junior Hurling Championship campaign in Belfast on Friday.

Leading by 10 with 54 minutes played despite losing Connor Higgins for a red card earlier in the half, it seemed the game was petering out with Conor McKeever in fine form.

However, the hosts found two goals down the stretch to get to within striking distance, but no further as the St Mary's men claimed an opening win in Group One to leave Davitt's one win from two and awaiting the final game between Rasharkin and Ardoyne to see where they place ahead of the knockout stage.

Rasharkin enjoyed a dream start as with their first attack, Conor McFerran sent inside with Donagh Quigg fetching and he had only one thing on his mind as he drilled home.

The hosts were on the board when Christopher Gallagher landed 65 and they would then have a goal of their own just four minutes in when Marcas Toner caught the visiting defence napping from a 20-metre free as he went for the top corner and got it.

A Conor McKeever free tied it up with McFerran edging the visitors ahead as Davitt's, aided by the wind, were going long, but the deliveries were carrying outside and shots were off target.

After Quigg extended the Rasharkin gap, Daeglan Mooney drove out of defence to reply and notch the hosts' first score in 10 minutes, but further scores from Quigg and McFerran put three between them.

That would be doubled after 23 minutes as Rasharkin made the most of a mistake in the home defence to turn over and although Geared Cosgrove was equal to Conor McKeever's effort, Conor McKillop was there to finish the rebound.

Davitt's responded well with Colm McKee pointing and Toner landing two frees and Rasharkin goalkeeper James O'Mullan then had to be alert to gather from a long delivery that had been diverted by the stick of Anthony Rowntree.

The goal would remain the difference at the half as McKeever and Stephen Thompson traded late points with Rasharkin 2-6 to 1-6 up.

With the wind now at their backs, Rasharkin set about extending the gap with Shane Hasson and Emmett McFerran tapping over early points and although Toner hit back on the run, further scores from Hasson and McKeever extended the gap to six.

Shane Hasson breaks forward

The visitors were dealt a blow in the 40th minute when corner-back Connor Higgins was shown red by referee Darren McKeown after his umpires had spotted an off-the-ball swipe on Thompson.

Toner added further punishment by pointing the free, but McKeever would then hit a person purple patch with the next four points between frees and play with Quigg adding another to leave 10 in it with as many minutes remaining.

It seemed that was that, but Davitt's managed to mount a charge as after an exchange of scores, Stephen McGivern converted a 65 and then a long ball into Anthony Rowntree saw him take a touch and whip tot he net.

McKeever and Gallagher then traded but after Rasharkin substitute Tiernan O'Boyle landed his second after being introduced, another Davitt's goal arrived as Colm McKee finished after their own sib, Jay Maguire's initial effort had been saved.

That left just four in it with time still to play and the long ball into Rowntree was now beginning to cause problems, but another goal that would have made things really interesting didn't arrive as two late points from McKeever to bring his personal tally to 10 would seal the points.

DAVITT'S: G Cosgrove; J Park, T Toland, C Rainey; P Og Carleton, C Heaney, D Mooney (0-1); M Og Rowntree, C McKee (1-1); M Toner (1-4, 1-3f), S McGivern (0-2, 1f, 1 '65'), C Maguire; S Thompson (0-1), A Rowntree (1-0), C Gallagher (0-2, 1f)

Subs: J Maguire for C Maguire (34)

RASHARKIN: J O'Mullan; C Higgins, C Doherty, C Donaghy; R O'Boyle, A McKeever, J Higgins; C McFerran (0-2), D McKay; C Henderson, E McFerran (0-1), S Hasson (0-2); C McKillop (1-0), D Quigg (1-3), C McKeever (0-10, 7f)

Subs: T O'Boyle (0-2) for R O'Boyle (42), C Maria for C McKillop (51), D Hasson for C McFerran (53)

REFEREE: Darren McKeown (St Gall's)