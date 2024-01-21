Gaelic Games: Louth complete late comeback to deny Antrim ladies in League opener

Louth's Ciara Woods celebrates her goal in the dying embers that sealed her team's win over Antrim on Sunday Pics by Jim Corr

Lidl LGFA National League Division Three

Antrim 1-6 Louth 1-10

A FINAL quarter surge from Louth saw them turn a four-point deficit into a victory by as many as Antrim lost out in their Division Three opener at Davitt Park on Sunday.

The Saffrons were looking well placed when holding what appeared a healthy lead with 15 to play and with a gale at their backs, but lost their way as Kate Flood chipped away at the gap from gets and even through they trailed in stoppage time, they managed to hit 1-2 in the remaining minutes to snatch a win by a margin that was unkind to Emma Kelly's charges.

Going into the game, Antrim were looking at something off a rebuild with a dozen of last year's squad unavailable for a variety of reasons, but they seemed to absorb this for long stretches on Sunday and were the better team in that time, but just couldn't finish the job as a little bit of fatigue and possibly inexperience set in.

Losing team captain Ciara Brown to the sin bin late on didn't help, but then Antrim did get into advanced positions, yet couldn't engineer scores with possession coughed up and the Wee County made big gains.

"The wind was difficult for both teams, but it was just silly mistakes that cost us," said the rueful Antrim manager.

"We had the sin-bin as well, which didn't help, but those silly mistakes and girls getting tired...

"We can look at the positives where we are up in Division Three and didn't look out of place, but it is very disappointing as we could and should have won it.

"Some of our kicking (in the second half) was carrying long or skidding away. We just have to learn from it and go again."

Duana Coleman lets fly

The teams weren't treated to the full Storm Isha experience over the course of the 60-plus minutes, but the wind was still extremely strong and Louth would benefit from it in the opening half.

An early Antrim raid came to nothing while at the other end, Niamh Rice threatened for the first time when rising to fetch but drilling wide.

Rice would get her side off the mark on six minutes and the visitors doubled their advantage after 10 through a free from Kate Flood.

Antrim had some early opportunities, but the elements were playing havoc with shooting and it would also affect the visitors with scores at a premium.

The home defence was also exceptional, tigerishly competing for everything with Sarsfield's pair Duana Coleman and Carla McKenna turning over and driving out from the back.

Emma Ferran in between them proved a fine anchor, while her St Brigid's clubmate Hannah Donaghy was greatly impressive on the wing despite still being a minor.

Louth were going long with the ball carrying, but Antrim played it well with Ana Mulholland making a great fetch in particular as they stifled the opposition.

Antrim were finally off the mark after 23 minutes with Caitlin Taggart nailing a free and Aoife Taggart levelled matters in identical fashion soon after.

Going in level at the break would have been something of a result for Antrim, but it would get so much better on 30 minutes as Coleman instigated a great move from the back as the Saffrons drove upfield, resulting in Blaithín Ní Cathail played in to thump to the net.

A Flood point from a free was the Louth response, but Antrim would go in at the half leading 1-2 to 0-3 with the elements to come in the second period.

The plan was to ensure the wind was a help and not a hindrance as it turned into for Louth as the first half progressed with overcooked passes and it seemed they had the balance right with the impressive Lara Dahunsi thumping over point within 27 seconds.

Coleman had to be alert to clear off the line from Rice soon after as a ball broke to the Louth corner-forward, but Antrim edged further ahead from an Aoife Taggart free.

Niamh Rice replied straight away, but Antrim would maintain the gap well as another of their main performers, Theresa Mellon, kicked an excellent point and then Dahunsi cancelled out a Flood reply to leave it 1-6 to 0-5 after 45 minutes.

Aine Sheehan breaks a Louth tackle

However, that would be as good as it would get for Antrim as Louth began to claw their way back into it, driving at the home defence and drawing a hat-trick of frees that were converted by Flood, leaving the minimum in it with the game ticking into added time as Brown had saw yellow on 56 minutes for a high challenge, leaving the Saffrons with 14.

Still, Antrim looked like they might see it out as they got upfield, but just couldn't get that score that might have settled it.

Instead, Louth turned them over and four minutes into time added they found space with substitute Mischa Rooney cutting in from the right and pointing.

There was still time for more and having gained possession, it was from another foray upfield that saw Rice kick her third of the day to put Louth back in front and with the last act of the game, a shot from Rice dropped with substitute Ciara Woods getting the vital touch to the net to put a rather harsh gloss on the scoreboard.

ANTRIM: S Murphy; D Coleman, E Ferran, C McKenna; G Shannon, C Brown, H Donaghy; A Mulholland, L Dahunsi (0-2); T Mellon (0-1), C Taggart (0-1f), A Sheehan; B Ní Cathail (1-0), A Taggart (0-2f), C Logan.

Subs: N McArdle for G Shannon (27), C Maguire for B Ní Cathail (39), C Finucane for A SHeehan (47), E Rodgers-Duffy for C Taggart (58)

LOUTH: R Lambe; K Mathews, A White, C O'Reilly; H Lambe, A Breen, S Mathews; E Byrne, A Halligan; M Duffy, R O'Connor, L Byrne; N Rice (0-3), K Flood (0-6, 5f), A Russell.

Subs: L White for A Russell (17), C Keenan for R O'Connor (39), C Woods (1-0) for M Duffy (45), M Rooney (0-1) for E Byrne, K Murphy for H Lambe (60+3)

REFEREE: Raymond McBride (Dublin)