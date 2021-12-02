Gaelic Games: McGinley looking forward to Cavan challenge in Ulster

Paddy Cunningham’s retirement from inter-county football has left the Antrim manager with a gap to fill but says he has been impressed by the quality throughout the Antrim club championships this year

ANTRIM senior football manager Enda McGinley says the Saffrons’ draw against Cavan in next year’s Ulster Senior Football Championship provides an exciting challenge for his players, but expects the Breffnimen to come out fighting in 2022 having been relegated to Division Four in the League.

Cavan defeated Antrim in the 2020 Champions on their way to claiming the Angle Celt Cup, but were unable to build upon that this year.

Speaking at Saturday’s Devenish Antrim GAA Club Allstar Awards’ night (see page 59 for photos) just after the draw was made, the three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone said that while many in Antrim will have been happy with the identity of next year’s quarter-final opponents, the same will have been said in Cavan.

He also challenged his players to shed any notions their preparations don’t mirror that of other counties and to believe in themselves going into next year’s Division Three and Championship campaigns.

“Plenty of people have met me and said: ‘Good enough draw’ and absolutely it is but there’s no getting away from the fact that Cavan will be delighted with it,” he said.

“That’s the problem that Antrim has to address – we have to lose the second class status that we have. There’s no reason for it but it is there and it manifests itself in lots and lots of wee ways.

“I’ve been in other dressing rooms and other set-ups and I’m close to players who are still in those set-ups and there is a mentality and a belief (within the Antrim squad) that there is something magical behind the curtains of these other teams, that they’re doing something different or extra-special.

“When you’re out on the pitch as a player you’re immediately in that second-class mindset. You’re thinking: ‘These boys are doing something different’ and it’s not true at all.

“We have to strip ourselves back to that, believe in ourselves fully and go out as equal citizens. Cavan will be determined, they aren’t a true Division Four side and they’ll want to start shifting up the gears and they’ll be determined to stamp their authority and put Antrim back in their place come championship day. That’s a brilliant challenge for the lads to take on and I’m already looking forward to the thought of it.”

Enda McGinley says Antrim should insist next year's Championship meeting with Cavan takes place at Corrigan Park

Saturday’s draw gave Antrim home advantage for that Championship meeting with Cavan, but immediately there were doubts as to whether the Ulster Council will allow Corrigan Park to be the home venue die to its limited capacity.

The 2019 All-Ireland Qualifiers saw Antrim host Kildare at the Whiterock Road venue after it was initially suggested the game would be moved away, but the operation ran smoothly and with the home of St John’s since seeing a new stand and terracing installed, there is hope that it can be passed to host next summer’s Ulster Championship tie and the Antrim boss is adamant the county should dig its heels in and resists any attempts to play it in a neutral venue.

“There’s already a plan for a protest because it has to be Corrigan Park,” said McGinley.

“I’d imagine the Ulster Council might try to shift it, we’ll see how that develops but it would be amazing to get playing against Cavan at Corrigan Park.”

On Saturday night, Tomás McCann confirmed he will be back for another year, but last week Paddy Cunningham announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The veteran Lámh Dhearg forward was used as an impact sub during 2021 but played a key role in helping Antrim gain promotion with some vital scores including the winner against Sligo.

“Over and out,” he said of his Antrim career in a social media post.

“Honoured to wear the jersey and privileged to play under some great managers and players who never got the credit they deserved. To the supporters, my team mates and my family, thank you for your unwavering support. Good luck for the season ahead. Aontroim abú!”

Unearthing some fresh talent is the objective for McGinley who said the standard in this year’s club championships has given him cause for optimism.

He added: “Paddy (Cunningham) has stepped away after his illustrious career so there will be gaps there to fill but I’d be very happy because there are several players who can come into the panel and push for a first 15 place which is all you want as a manager.”