Gaelic Games: No more margin for error in the Antrim Football Championships

BY the close of play this weekend, the race for silverware across the grades in Antrim football will be a lot clearer.

The group stages at Senior and Junior will conclude this week with the knockout picture fully known, while at Intermediate, there is still a round of games left but there could still be some certainty around who is heading for the semi-finals.

In the Senior Football Championship, there is already some business concluded with Group One’s match-ups deciding who finishes top and who is heading into the relegation playoffs as the bottom team.

Lámh Dhearg and Dunloy are both assured of a place in the last eight, but it is still to be determined where they will position with the winner of the group facing second place in Group Four, whilst the runner-up will face the top team from that section.

They will sort it out in Ballymena on Sunday in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final that went the way of Dunloy who went all the way to the final, but both have impressed in their games to date with the Red Hands having the edge in scoring difference should they finish level.

The other game takes place at the same time in Corrigan Park between Naomh Éanna and Aldergrove with the vanquished (or the Glengormley side in the case of a draw due to inferior scoring difference) heading into the playoffs nobody wants to contest.

Group Two is a little clearer as Cargin have already wrapped up top spot and will play the second placed team from Group Three thanks to their earlier victories over Rossa and St John’s.

Even should they lose to Tír na nÓg at Dunsilly on Friday, their head-to-head tie-breaker over the city clubs means they can’t be overtaken, while the Randalstown club’s defeats to the same opposition means that even a shock win will keep them bottom as they can only draw level on points, but head-to-head defeats mean they can’t overtake the city clubs who meet at Hanahstown on Saturday to decide second with a draw doing the Johnnies on scoring difference.

That picture is repeated in Group Three with Portglenone confirmed winners as they will face either the Johnnies or Rossa at the quarter-final stage, rendering their game against bottom of the group Glenravel as a dead rubber, while Moneyglass face Ahoghill on Portglenone on Friday to decide who emerges to challenge Cargin with Moneyglass having the edge in scoring should it end in a draw.

Group Four is a much different picture as there are a number of scenarios that can play out with no team confirmed as quarter-finalists.

St Brigid’s may have won both their games so far, but they still require a draw when they face Aghagallon at Corrigan Park on Sunday to make absolutely sure of a place in the last eight and will do at winners should they get a result.

St Brigid’s still require a result this weekend despite banking two wins so far including their opener against St Gall’s

Victory for the St Mary’s club and things get interesting as should Creggan defeat St Gall’s at Hannahstown the previous day, then three teams will be locked on four points and scoring difference comes into play with the Biddies currently on +9, Creggan on scratch and Aghagallon on -1.

Scoring difference could also come to the rescue for St Gall’s (scoring difference -8) who absolutely must defeat Creggan by at least five and then hope St Brigid’s do them a favour the following day.

Draws in both games will see Creggan nab second place on scoring difference.



Intermediate Championship

There is still another round of games to be played in the two five-team groups in the Intermediate grade but the outcome of Saturday’s game when St Teresa’s host St Paul’s will all but secure their passage into the semi-finals as they have both recorded two wins from two so far.

Ardoyne, already eliminated, sit this week out but the game between St Patrick’s Lisburn (one win from two games) against Rasharkin (one win from three) could well decide who is still in the hunt for top two as the visitors simply must win or their hopes end.

In Group Two, Sarsfield’s have been hugely impressive with three wins from three and are assured of a semi-final spot, but will wrap up top spot with a draw away to Glenavy who will remain in the hunt regardless of the outcome as they meet Ballymena - keen to bounce back from their defeat to the Paddies when they host Davitt’s who absolutely must win on Sunday - in the final round.



Junior Championship

The format of the Junior Championship is different again with the top team in each group heading to the semi-finals, while second and third make the quarters.

In Group One, St Agnes’ (+12 score difference) lead the way with two wins from two, so a draw at home to O’Donnell’s (-7) will seal the direct route into the last four.

Should O’Dees win, they could finish top on head-to-head should Laochra Loch Lao (-7) - who must win to give themselves a shot at the quarter-finals on scoring difference - overcome Pearse’s (+2).

A Pearse’s win and an O’Donnell’s win leaves a three-way tie at the top, bringing in scoring difference, while an Aggies win and a victory for Laochra Loch Lao leaves three teams to decide the quarter-final places on score difference.

Group Two is clearer as St Comgall’s have secured top and a place in the semis, meaning their game at home to Wolfe Tones is a dead rubber as the Greencastle team can’t advance with head-to-head coming into place for both as St Malachy’s and Éire Óg - who both have beaten Wolfe Tone’s and lost to St Comgall’s - play to decide second and third with St Malachy’s having the edge on points scored as both differences sit at -2.



Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship

Group One

Naomh Éanna v Aldergrove (Corrigan Park, Sunday 1pm)

Lámh Dhearg v Dunloy (Ballymena, Sunday 1pm)



Group Two

Tír na nÓg v Cargin (Dunsilly, Friday 6.45pm)

St John’s v O’Donovan Rossa (Hannahstown, Saturday 5pm)



Group Three

Moneyglass v Ahoghill (Portglenone, Friday 7.30pm)

Glenravel v Portglenone (Ballymena, Sunday 3pm)



Group Four

Creggan v St Gall’s (Hannahstown, Saturday 2pm)

Aghagallon v St Brigid’s (Corrigan Park, Sunday 4pm)



OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship

Group One

St Teresa’s v St Paul’s (Saturday 2pm)

St Patrick’s, Lisburn v Rasharkin (Saturday 5pm)



Group Two

Glenavy v Sarsfield’s (Sunday 2pm)

All Saints, Ballymena v Davitt’s (Sunday 5pm)



Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship

Group One

St Agnes’ v O’Donnell’s (Friday 6.45pm)

Laochra Loch Lao v Na Piarsaigh (Friday 6.45pm)



Group Two

St Comgall’s v Wolfe Tone’s (Friday 6.45pm)

St Malachy’s v Éire Óg (Friday 6.45pm)