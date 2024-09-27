Gaelic Games: Remaining contenders get ready for Intermediate and Junior football semi-final showdowns

Pearse's needed a late rally to get through to the semi-finals of the Antrim JFC

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals

St Paul’s v Ballymena (Hightown, Saturday 2pm)

Sarsfield’s v St Teresa’s (Davitt Park, Saturday 4pm)

SEMI-FINALS are for winning and that is the objective for 12 teams across the grades in Antrim football grades this weekend as they seek to move into their respective decider.

Over the past two months, the contenders have been whittled down to four and the Intermediate and Junior grades are also at a crucial stage this weekend.

On Saturday, it’s semi-final day in the Intermediate grade with pre-competition favourites, Ballymena taking on St Paul’s at Hightown (2pm).

All Saints secured a top-four finish in Division One and entered the competition as the highest-ranked team, aiming to take the next step having lost in last year’s final.

They did lose to Sarsfield’s in the group phase, but managed to find the response to see them into the last four and face a St Paul’s team that has made excellent strides this year, winning Division Two.

They have coped with the loss of Colm McLarnon to a season-ending knee injury but this is a step up again and a real test of where they are as they come up against a team with a number of county players including Paddy McAleer and Kavan Keenan, while there is also the experience of Sean McVeigh on the edge of the square.

The other semi-final takes place at Davitt Park on Saturday (4pm) and is a local derby as Sarsfield’s meet St Teresa’s.

The Paddies enjoyed that impressive win over All Saints earlier in the competition as they did enough to top Group Two despite a defeat at Glenavy in their final outing.

They have been around the business end the Intermediate grade for a couple of years and will feel this is their time to take an extra step.

But a derby can take a life of its own and they face a St Teresa’s side that has been fuelled by the disappointment of missing out on the Division Two title in their final game, but have put together a good ruin in the championship and only missed out on top spot in Group One on scoring difference.

A close game is anticipated and could well come down to fine margins.



Graham Tarmac Antrim Junior Football Championship semi-finals

St Comgall’s v Pearse’s (Dunsilly, Friday 7pm)

St Agnes’ v St Malachy’s (Woodlands, Saturday 3pm)

The first of the Junior semi-finals takes place at Dunsilly on Friday where St Comgall’s - who have a 100 per cent record between league and championship in 2024 - welcome Pearse’s who had Stephen Fitzsimmons to thank for getting them over the line in their quarterfinal win over Éire Óg.

The second semi-final takes place at Woodlands with St Agnes’ - who have impressed greatly in the championship with three group wins to move straight into the last four - welcoming St Malachy’s who had the measure of Laochra Loch Lao in their quarter-final.

SFC relegation playoff: Naomh Éanna v Glenravel (Glenavy, Sunday 1.30pm)

There is also a senior relegation playoff earlier on Sunday with Naomh Éanna and last year’s Intermediate winners, Glenravel, scrapping to save their Senior status when they meet in Glenavy.



