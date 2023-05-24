Gaelic Games: Rossa claim victory over Carey

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 0-24 Carey Faughs 0-13

SEVEN points from play by the impressive Thomas Morgan helped Rossa to victory over Carey on Wednesday evening.

The corner-forward's pace was an issue for the visitors throughout, while team-mate Aodhán O'Brien top-scored with nine from placed balls and play on a good night for the city side.

Carey opened brightly with early points from Michael McVeigh and James Black within the opening moments before Thomas Morgan got the hosts off the board when sprinting in and thumping over.

There was a great pace to the game but both were a little wayward with their early shooting before Aodhán O'Brien got his night off and running fro a free to level before another pair of Carey scores through Colm McBride and Patrick Gillan restored their lead.

Again it was O'Brien and Morgan to respond for Rossa, with with excellent points and yet again it was Carey back in front through Daniel Martin, but gradually the hosts began to take a grip one this game, rattling off the next four on the spin with Moran again a threat on the right to fire over, Stephen Shannon from distance and Dara Rocks with two inside a minute - the second when intercepting a poc-out to score.

Daniel Martin hit back, but Rossa were on a roll with the next three as Morgan again went his, O'Brien hit a beauty when gathering and jinking clear at midway and Eoghan McMenamin chipping in.

Full-time at Rossa Park and a comfortable win for our senior hurlers over Carey Faughs in Div1 league.

Well done to all involved!🇺🇦 — O'Donovan Rossa GAC (@RossaGACBelfast) May 24, 2023

Colm McBride and O'Brien traded points, the Rossa man from a 65 after Carey goalkeeper Daniel McBride did well to recover with Stephen Beatty breathing down his neck and another Morgan score on the run in from the right helped the hosts into a 0-13 to 0-7 lead at the interval.

The hosts continued to press on early in the second period with Rocks, O'Brien and Morgan again all on target, while McBride was again called into action for Carey to thwart Owen May.

The game was threatening to get away from the North Antrim side, but they dug in with James Black and Martin pointing, yet Rossa were keeping the game at double scores with O'Brien landing back-to-back and Black responding from a 65.

Owen May got his name on the board before an excellent Rossa score as O'Brien zipped a pass into the hand of John Kerr who popped to Morgan for his seventh of the evening and while John McBride saw a 20-metre free tipped over and James Black landing from midway, the hosts rattled off the next four through O'Brien (two), McMenamin and substitute Diarmuid Rogan.

Black did have the final say of the evening, but Rossa were long out of sight as they took the points to move up into seventh.

ROSSA: D Armstrong; C Boyle, C McGuinness, C Shannon; R Murray, Stephen Shannon (0-1), P Short; Seaghan Shannon, C Orchin; D Rocks (0-3), S Beatty, A O'Brien (0-9, 4 frees, 1 65); T Morgan (0-7), E McMenamin (0-2), O May (0-1).

Subs: D Rogan (0-1) for Seaghan Shannon (43), J Kerr for S Beatty (51), C O'Neill for T Morgan (54), J Reynolds for C Orchin (58), B McCauley for O May (58)

CAREY: D McBride; S Mathers, S McBride, C McBride (0-2); D Hill, J McCouaig, M McVeigh (0-1); C McKinley, J Black (0-5, 1 free, 1 65); F McVeigh, C McCaughan, J McBride (0-1 free); P Gillen (0-1), D Martin (0-3), E McKinley.

Subs: A McBride for E McKinley (49), J Mullan for D Martin (52)

REFEREE: Kevin Parke (Naomh Éanna)

Wednesday's results

O'Neills Sportswear Antrim Hurling League Division One

Naomh Éanna1-21 St Johns 1-13

Portaferry1-21 Ballygalget 3-16

Loughgiel 1-23 Dunloy 0-15

Ballycastle 0-17 Ballycran 3-18

O'Donovan Rossa 0-24 Carey Faughs 0-13

Division Two

Sarsfield's 2-19 St Paul's 3-16

St Gall's 3-22 Creggan 3-17

Cushendun3-17 Glenarm 2-12

Clooney Gaels 6-19 Glenariffe 0-17

Tír na nÓg 1-20 Bredagh 0-11

Division Three

Cuchulainn Hurling Club 0-18 Cloughmills 1-15

Lámh Dhearg 5-12 Armoy 4-15

All Saints, Ballymena 4-22 Gort na Móna 0-5

Na Magha 2-20 Glenravel 2-8

Division Four

St Brigid's 3-14 Loch Mór Dál gCais 2-17

Antrim Football Division Two

Davitt's 0-12 Aldergrove 0-8