Gaelic Games: Rossa pull clear to claim win over Gorts

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 0-14 Gort na Móna 0-7

ROSSA made it three wins in-a-row in Division One of the Antrim Football League as they pulled clear in the second half against Gort na Móna on home turf on Wednesday.

Seven points was the margin of victory and also the combined tally of brothers Dominic and Michael McEnhill as the hosts' greater strength in attack proved the difference in a fairly low key affair that was well contested, but didn't really get into a flow.

Padraig McHugh pulled the strings well for the visitors who drew level early in the second period, but with Cormac McGettigan driving Rossa forward from midfield and landing two fine scores of his own, the Shaw's Road outfit just had the answers when the questions were posed.

Niall Melaney kicked the Gorts into an early lead from a free, but by the time they added to their tally on 25 minutes, Rossa had put five on the board and appeared to be in full control.

Colm Fleming had levelled the game from a free before Patrick Moyes appeared upfield to thump over from range.

An excellent counterattack led by Dominic McEnhill resulted in a Dara Rocks score before McEnhil finished a well-worked move and then added another when claiming a mark.

Gort na Móna had looked a little ponderous when on the front foot as they struggled to work openings against a well-organised home defence, but Caoimhin Magee finally broke through on 25 minutes to end a 22-minute barren spell and on the stroke of half-time, Melaney kicked a beauty from a tight angle out on the left sideline to narrow Rossa's lead at the break to 0-5 to 0-3.

The Gorts picked up where they left off upon the resumption as the hosts were a little wayward with their passing and Padraig McHugh punished a foul with a point from a free before McHugh played inside to Michael Savage who curled over a brilliant score off his left to tie the game on 33 minutes.

Just as it appeared momentum was with the Turf Lodge men, Rossa steadied and began to win more of the breaks with Cormac McGettigan kicking a great score out on the left to put his side back in front, while pointed frees from McEnhill and Fleming put a little daylight between the teams once again.

McEnhill would finish a crisp move and add another from a free to leave his team leading by double scores midway through the second period before Darren Boyd replied with one from deep for the Gorts.

It was the younger of the McEnhill siblings, Michael, who would open his account and while McHugh responded when blasting over when gathering a break off Melaney's dropping shot, this would be as close as Gort na Móna would get as Cormac McGettigan raced through to finish a good move.

His midfield partner, Eoghan McMenamin got his name on the scoresheet and then turned provider for a second Michael McEnhill point that would seal the points for Rossa that moves them up into fourth place in the table following Lámh Dhearg's 1-12 to 0-11 home defeat to Portglenone.

Elsewhere in Division One, county champions Creggan enjoyed a 1-17 to 2-9 home win over St Brigid's that keeps them joint-second with neighbours Cargin who were 3-19 to 2-6 winners over Ahoghill.

St Gall's overtook Naomh Éanna on scoring difference as they won their meeting at De La Salle Park by 2-14 to 1-9, while Aghagallon edged home against Tír na nÓg, 1-11 to 2-7.

ROSSA: M Byrne; S Shannon, C McGowan, P Moyes (0-1); J Morris, C McGuinness, N Crossan; C McGettigan (0-2), E McMenamin (0-1); C Fleming (0-2, both frees), D McEnhill (0-5, 2 frees, 1 mark), M Mallon; SP Donnelly, D Rocks (0-1), M McEnhill (0-2).

Subs: D Rogan for D Rocks (34), R Gowdy for J Morris (44), L Fitzsimons for SP Donnelly (58), L Carr for M McEnhill (58), R Currie for N Crossan (60).

GORT NA MÓNA: T McCaffrey; P Cournane, N Henry, J Reilly; A McDonagh, P McCaffrey, M Savage (0-1); C Magee (0-1), D Boyd (0-1); S Campbell, C Carson, P Mulvenna; N Melaney (0-2, 1 free), P McHugh (0-2, 1 free), C Donnelly.

Subs: M McMullan for S Campbell (47), M Brady for P Mulvenna (51), M Nolan for N Melaney (58).

REFEREE: Brendan Toland (Lámh Dhearg)