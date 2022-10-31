Gaelic Games: St Brigid's demolish St Gall's in U20 Championship

Antrim U20 Football Championship quarter-final

St Gall's 1-5 St Brigid's 4-8

St Brigid's marched into a semi-final meeting with Cargin in the Antrim U20 Football Championship as they proved too strong for St Gall's on Saturday.

A minute's silence was observed before throw-in honouring the late great Frankie Wilson, after his passing on Friday morning.

It was a very wet and windy afternoon for football and took the game a few minutes to settle for both sides.

High shooting from both sides saw some awful wides caught in the sails of the wind.

It was the home side who scored the first of the afternoon’s scores when Manus McCrossan curled his effort over the bar from 25 yards out.

The St Gall's score was met with almost instant reply as on the 12th minute Conan McNicholl pointed from a free to level the game.

St Gall's struck gold moments after when Niall Fallon dipped the ball tremendously in the crowd and looped a pass through to Joseph Diamond whose effort proved too powerful for Declan Heery putting St Gall's up by a goal.

St Brigid's replied instantly again as full-forward Oisin McDonnell finished his effort brilliantly in the left bottom corner.

McNicholl once again pointing from short range for St Brigid's, putting them ahead in the closing stages of a rather dull first half in terms of scoring.

A moment of madness from the home side saw St Gall's half-back Aodh Mullan misplace a free out which landed straight into Conan McNicholl’s hands. He hammered an effort off the bar and into the net. Half-forward McDonnell then pointed from a free in the final minute of the half.

St Brigid's corner forward Toirlealach Brolly saw himself booked after a coming together with Conall McGirr.

Half-time saw the score-line at 1-1 to 2-3 in favour of St Brigid's.

The worst possible start for St Gall's happened as Jack Logue won the ball from the throw-in and drilled a pass into Oisin McDonnell’s path who thundered home an effort.

St Gall's had scores from Callum Walsh and Aodh Mullan as a reply to the horrendous defending at the restart.

However, in the grand scheme of the game there was little way back into the Championship affair. Donal Bradley added a brace of points to his sides lead.

The second half was a rather scrappy affair with bookings being brandished for both sides in ‘off the ball’ incidents. St Gall's had Dara Delaney booked and substitute Niall Duffy was cautioned for St Brigid's. Half-forward McNicholl once again scored from the free late on.

And with five minutes remaining substitute Niall Duffy who finished off St Gall's as he pointed from inside the 13-yard line, following this score up with his near-post effort which once again was too powerful for Louis McCormick in the St Gall's net.

The Championship game saw St Brigid's claim their spot in the semi-final of the U20 championship where they will host Cargin at Musgrave Park on Saturday at 1pm.

ST GALL'S: L McCormick, D Churchill, O Crawford, G Adams, C Maguire, C McGirr 0-1, C McCabe, A Mullan 0-1, M McCrossan 0-1, D Delaney, C Walsh 0-1, D Wilson, J Diamond 1-0, F Donnelly, N Fallon 0-1

Subs: O Kelly, S Kelly, C Mullan, O Maskey

ST BRIGID'S: D Heery, D Harrison, J McCarney, N Finegan, C Logue, R Carelton, C Maguire, J Logue, D Bradley 0-1, C McNicholl 1-4 (2 frees), L Finegan, O McDonnell 2-2 (0-1 free), T Brolly, L Burns

Subs: D O’Shea, D Hanna, N Duffy 1-1, T McKenna, T Lloyd, B McGurk, A McNicholl