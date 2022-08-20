Gaelic Games: St Gall's in control of IHC Group One with third successive win

Players rise to contest a high ball during St Gall's win over Sarsfield's at the Bear Pit on Friday Jim Corr

Andersonstown SC Antrim IHC, Group One

Sarsfield’s 0-19 St Gall’s 0-22

ST GALL'S made it three wins from three and seized control of Group One in the Intermediate Hurling Championship with a hard-fought win over Sarsfield’s at the Bear Pit on Friday evening.

The Milltown Row men started and ended the first half brightly with four converted Jackson McGreevy frees helping them to a 0-9 to 0-6 lead at halfway.

Sarsfield’s reduced the deficit after some early second-half pressure, but five points in succession saw St Gall’s open up a seven-point gap and despite the best attempt of talisman Niall McKenna and Kevin McKernan, the hosts were unable to salvage a share of the spoils.

St Gall’s made a fast start in the Bear Pit as Tomás Ó Ciaráin floated over the opening score and Mark Napier stroked a second following a nice piece of play with Fergus Donnelly.

An angled reply from Niall McKenna got the hosts up and running for the evening and McKenna would stroke over successive placed balls, the first from a 65 and the second a free after he himself was held back by Joseph McDaniel. Dissent led to the free being moved forward and McKenna made it three scores on the spin to nudge the hosts in front.

The Stewartstown side extended their lead through a fine effort from Enda McCartan and McKenna flicked over his fourth of the half after Caolan McKernan fed him a terrific pass.

Patrick Friel responded for St Gall’s and the Milltown outfit reduced the score to the bare minimum through a converted Jackson McGreevy free.

McGreevy added two further frees in succession to edge his side 0-6 to 0-5 ahead, but Sarsfield’s restored parity through an angled Daniel McKernan score.

It was St Gall’s who would end the half on the front foot with three scores on the spin giving them a 0-9 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Mark Napier takes a tumble under the challenge of Mark Rea of Sarsfield's at the Bear Pit on Friday

Tomás Ó Ciaráin doubled his tally for the half, Jackson McGreevy sent over a long-range free and Mark Napier stroked over from the dead ball after he was caught late by Domnall Moran.

The visitors extended their advantage after the restart as Jackson McGreevy dropped a 65 over the bar and Ó Ciaráin picked off his third point of the evening in the aftermath.

Niall McKenna made a timely interception and shot high between the posts to settle the Paddies.

Points were traded between Mark Napier and Anthony McGarrigle before Gregory McGreevy produced a fine score to move his side 0-13 to 0-8 to the good.

The Paddies moved to within two points with three scores in a row: Niall McKenna added two further frees to his growing tally and in-between time, Daniel McKernan burst forward from deep and popped the ball to McGarrigle for his second of the half.

Any confidence the hosts had gained was quickly extinguished however as St Gall’s hit back with five unanswered points.

Gregory McGreevy doubled his tally for the evening and back-to-back frees followed from Jackson McGreevy and Mark Napier.

A side-line cut from McGreevy then landed to Ciaran McCaffery to steer a shot between the posts and McGreevy would then land his first point from play to move the visitors 0-18 to 0-11 up with less than a quarter of an hour remaining.

By this stage in their opening round draw with OIsins, Sarsfield’s were well on the comeback trail it would take a repeat display for a similar outcome at the conclusion.

They did respond positively with four scores in a row to move back to within three points.

Niall McKenna was on-hand to convert two frees and in-between times the McKernan brothers conjured up points, Caolan sending over a magnificent long-range effort and older brother Kevin also dropping over an impressive point.

Jackson McGreevy challenges Eoghan Rodgers

Gregory McGreevy put an end to the hosts’ momentum with his third point of the half, though Niall McKenna added back-to-back frees to move his side to within two of the visitors.

The Paddies were unable to apply any further pressure as they fought to maintain their slim deficit.

Ó Ciaráin and Jackson McGreevy (free) had inched St Gall's three points clear, only for Kevin McKernan to land back-to-back scores, the first a long-range effort from play before doing similar from a free.

The insurance score arrived in the form of a Fergus Donnelly point that had St Galls 0-22 to 0-19 ahead.

In the closing minutes, Sarsfield’s pushed for an equaliser, but lady luck deserted them and they were unable to land a late goal as St Gall’s held on for a third win in the group, which puts them in firm control with a game remaining against Oisins at the beginning of September.

SARSFIELD’S: D Ward; D Johnston, J Cunningham, R Carson; D McGuinness, E Rodgers, D Moran; E McCartan (0-1), K McKernan (0-3, 0-1f); A McGarrigle (0-2), D McKernan (0-1), M Rea; D McKernan Snr, N McKenna (0-11, 0-8f, 0-1 65), C McKernan (0-1).

Subs: B Jackson for M Rea (HT), G Lennon for B Jackson (45).

ST GALL’S: K McGreevy; L Ó Ciaráin, J McDaniel, D Wilson; N O’Neill, R Irvine, C McCarthy; J Hopkins, J McGreevy (0-10, 0-8f, 0-1 65); T Ó Ciaráin (0-3), G McGreevy (0-3), P Friel (0-1); F Donnelly (0-1), M Napier (0-3, 0-2f), C McCaffery (0-1).

REFEREE: Colum Cunning (Dunloy)