Gaelic Games: Still all to play for in the Antrim Hurling Championships

IT'S still all to play for the Antrim Hurling Championships with the picture across the grades set to be a little clearer by the end of the weekend.

In the Senior Hurling Championship, the three-team Group One will see Loughgiel sit this week out, so the only game takes place in Ballycastle where the hosts make their bow against Naomh Éanna.

The Glengormley side lost their opener to the Shamrocks, so must avoid defeat in order to give themselves a shot at avoiding third place and in theory, the toughest quarter-final match-up.

Group Two does not have that safety net for the four teams as they go in search of valuable points in the race for the knockout stage.

Both Rossa and St John's fell to North Antrim opposition in the opening round and they swap opponents on Sunday with Rossa taking on Dunloy at Dunsilly, followed by the Johnnies' trip to Ballymena to take on Cushendall.

Regardless of how these games play out, the final make-up of the table won't be decided until the final round, but should the North Antrim sides triumph, then it will be between them in the final round to decide who finishes top and goes straight to the semi-finals.

In Group One of the Intermediate Championship, St Gall's have the bye so there are two North Antrim derbies with Carey hosting Cloughmills on Friday and Glenariffe welcoming Glenarm on Saturday. All teams have two points, but the home teams have both played just once so far.

Group Two is comprised of six teams and the action begins on Thursday with Sarsfield's making the trip to Ahoghill to meet Tír na nÓg who have gone two for two so far.

Clooney Gaels are also perfect in their two games and they face winless Cushendun at Glenravel on Friday, while the Conn Magee's men - who have also yet to pick up a point - take on St Paul's at the same time in Randalstown.

The groups in the Junior Championship conclude this weekend with the final make-up of Group One ironed out on Saturday with Ardoyne's trip to Rasharkin.

The hosts simply need to avoid defeat to finish top an move straight into the semi-finals, whereas it will take a 16-point win for Ardoyne to Finnish top with a narrower win potentially opening the door for Davitt's to finish top.

In Group Two, Armoy are already assured of top spot and a direct path to the last four prior to Friday's game at the already-eliminated Ballymena, while on Saturday, Gort na Móna host Lámh Dhearg to decide second and third ahead of he quarters with a draw doing the Gorts on scoring difference.

Fixtures (first team at home unless stated)

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship

Group One

Ballycastle v Naomh Éanna (Saturday, 6pm)

Group Two

O'Donovan Rossa v Dunloy (Dunsilly, Sunday 2pm)

St John's v Cushendall (Ballymena, Sunday 5pm)

Andersonstown SC Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group One

Carey v Cloughmills (Friday 7pm)

Glenariffe v Glenarm (Saturday 5pm)

Group Two

Tír na nÓg v Sarsfield's (Ahoghill, Thursday 7.15pm)

Clooney Gaels v Cushendun (Glenravel, Friday 7pm)

Glenravel v St Paul's (Randalstown, Friday 7pm)

Casement SC Antrim Junior Hurling Championship

Group One

Rasharkin v Ardoyne (Saturday 5pm)

Group Two

All Saints, Ballymena v Armoy (Friday 7pm)

Gort na Móna v Lámh Dhearg (Saturday 5pm)