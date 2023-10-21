Gaelphoist will connect Irish speakers with the right job

A NEW Irish language social enterprise has been launched in West Belfast.

Gaelphoist, an Irish language recruitment company, has pledged to deliver a recruitment solution to the Irish language sector in Ireland.

The company says it is passionate about “promoting and preserving rich linguistic heritage while connecting top talent with career opportunities”.

Key highlights of Gaelphoist’s services and commitment to the Irish language include:

● Expanded Service Offering: We provide services offering a wider range of job opportunities, catering to various industries and skill sets, all while maintaining a strong focus on Irish language speakers and enthusiasts.

● Partnerships and Events: Gaelphoist will be collaborating with cultural and language organisations to host events, workshops, and seminars aimed at promoting the Irish language in the professional world.

● Enhanced Digital Presence: Our website and online resources have been created to provide a seamless experience for job seekers, recruiters, and employers interested in embracing the Irish language in their work environment.

● Community Engagement: We are committed to engaging with local communities and fostering a supportive network of job seekers.

Gaelphoist director Brónagh Nic an Lia said: “With an unwavering commitment to Irish culture and language, our objective is to connect job seekers and employers who share our passion.

“What makes us different is our comprehensive knowledge and understanding of procurement dynamics within the Irish medium sector across the entire island of Ireland. This expertise enables us to offer a suite of services that specifically address the clear gaps and needs in the market, setting us apart from other recruitment firms.

“The board members and I believe that we have a social responsibility to continue the work that our parents, families and community have done to create the vibrant revival of the Irish language in Belfast.

Great way to kick off a Friday with the launch of a new #SocialEnterprise supported through @belfastcc Social Enterprise & Cooperative support programme



comhghairdeas Róisín & Bronagh on the launch of Gaelphoist pic.twitter.com/fSwr1kmGb4 — Stephen McGarry (@steviemcgarry) October 13, 2023

“Between us we share in excess of 60 years of experience working in the sector and our deep network of friends and family possess extensive knowledge of and experience in the sector.

“We are very excited about this project and have been overwhelmed by the response we have had in our first two months of trading. We have sourced candidates for a range of positions, from lunchtime assistants in schools to management roles. We have a language assistant starting in local post-primary schools to support GCSE and A-Level Irish.

“There have been a few significant groups and people who have supported us in our start-up, namely the ‘Go For it Programme’, Belfast City Council referred us to the ‘Go Social Programme’ at Work West Enterprise and Foras na Gaeilge for supporting us through their Business Support Scheme. Thanks to Aaron Linden of Necto Selection for his insight and guidance.

“Gaelphoist hopes to appeal to past pupils of Irish medium education, we believe that there are Gaeilgeoirí in the community who are highly skilled in their professionalism but often not confident in their fluency. We would like to support them and connect them with possible employment opportunities.

“Being constituted as a social enterprise reflects our values in the Irish language community, this is very important to us. We aim to provide an affordable, competitive, and alternative recruitment solution.

To learn more about the services which Gaelphoist offer and the value we bring to job seekers and employers who embrace the Irish language, please visit the website here or contact us at 07305239187 or eolas@gaelphoist.com.