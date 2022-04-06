Gaelic Games: Two local derbies and a repat of the county final in Antrim Division One

DIVISION One of the Antrim Football Leagues will see a pair of West Belfast derbies this evening as Lámh Dhearg host St John's, while St Gall's will welcome Gort na Móna to De La Salle Park.

Despite being depleted at the weekend, the Red Hands put in a good shift for long stages against county champions Creggan, but Ruairi McCann's goal proved to be the game-breaker as Kickham's ran out handsome winners.

The Hannahstown club currently sit second from bottom, although have played a game less than most teams in the division, and welcomes a St John's side that has enjoyed a very decent start to the season with three wins from four games and are in a four-way tie at the top.

Gort na Móna remain the only team in Division One without a point and they will hope to change that as they look to put the weekend's defeat to Naomh Éanna behind them against St Gall's who also came up short on Sunday when St Brigid's got the better of them at Musgrave Park.

The Biddies are on the road as they head to Cargin for what is always a difficult assignment, while Naomh Éanna are back in Glengormley where Tír na nÓg are the visitors.

Rossa has the bye in the 13-team division this evening after their defeat to Aghagallon at the weekend and the St Mary's club has home advantage for a repeat of last year's county final against Creggan, while there is a derby in the south-west of the county as Ahohgill host Portglenone.

Division Two leaders Moneyglass have home advantage this evening as they bid to maintain their 100 per cent record against Glenavy, while Dunloy is at home to Glenravel following their big win over St Teresa's on Sunday.

The Glen Road club are back on home soil and will be keen to make amends when they host Rasharkin who have also got two points on the board so far.

It is a three-way tie on two with Sarsfield's, who scored an important win over Ardoyne at the weekend, making the journey to Aldergrove this evening.

Davitt's have had a very decent start to the season and they are at home as Liam 'Baker' Bradley's All Saints, Ballymena return to West Belfast having defeated St Paul's on Sunday.

Wednesday's fixtures (all 7pm)

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

Naomh Éanna v Tír na nÓg

Ahoghill v Portglenone

Lámh Dhearg v St John's

Cargin v St Brigid's

Aghagallon v Creggan

St Gall's v Gort na Móna

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

Davitt's v Ballymena

Aldergrove v Sarsfield's

Moneyglass v Glenavy

Dunloy v Glenravel

St Teresa's v Rasharkin