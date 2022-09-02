Game of Thrones tapestry returns to Ulster Museum

THE Game of Thrones tapestry has returned to Ulster Museum this month in anticipation of the upcoming prequel to the series.

The 87 metre long woven and embroidered tapestry tells the entire story of Game of Thrones highlighting key scenes from the international successful series.

The tapestry was previously available to view at the Ulster Museum in 2017 and this is the first time it has returned since, much to the enthusiasm of Thronies fans.

Get reacquainted with the Targaryens, dragons and the Iron Throne ahead of the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel.



Spanning 87 metres, it was handwoven by a team of stitchers, drawn from National Museums NI staff and volunteers from local textile guilds.@DiscoverNI @VisitBelfast pic.twitter.com/7CxWlM3qoq — Ulster Museum (@UlsterMuseum) August 20, 2022

Commissioned in 2017 by Tourism Ireland, in partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland and HBO, the stitchers who created the wall hanging included National Museums NI staff and volunteers from local textile guilds.

The exhibition is free, and booking is not required. The Ulster Museum is open from 10am to 5pm from Tuesday through Sunday.