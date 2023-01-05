Councillor lays out priorities for 'challenging' year ahead

BALMORAL councillor Geraldine McAteer has laid out her priorities for a 'challenging' year ahead.

"We have immense pressures facing the staff in the health and social care sectors who have given their all during the Covid pandemic and continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society," she said.

"The British Government need to provide the finance to give these amazing workers – the nurses, midwives and care workers – a fair wage for the important jobs they do. There is also a huge need for safe staffing levels in the north of Ireland and again the British Government need to provide appropriate resources to invest in the recruitment and training of additional health and social care staff."

Cllr McAteer said that the cost of living crisis and how it affects citizens in Belfast, is a major concern for all of the councillors in the city and that they are keenly aware of the rising prices of food and fuel.

"We have a low wage economy and many people who are working are finding it incredibly difficult to make ends meet for their families," she continued.

"At Belfast City Council, we have aimed to support vulnerable citizens through the cold months by earmarking £1m in Belfast, for the provision of £100 fuel vouchers to those in need.

"We will be rolling out clinics in south Belfast in the next two weeks. In the Balmoral constituency, this will be done by City Council’s community partner, Forward South, and details of eligibility have been widely circulated.

"It is shocking to think that, given the very real and present choices many people face between heating and eating that we do not have an Assembly which is functioning.

"In the new year, I very much look forward to Michelle O’Neill MLA assuming her rightful place as First Minister and local Ministers and MLAs taking the reins of power and moving forward on behalf of all citizens in the north."

Over the coming months, Cllr McAteer says that she looks forward to continuing to work for the people of the Balmoral DEA.

"I will continue to support constituents with their range of issues, whether they be flooding, housing, planning or indeed bin collections. I am looking forward to working alongside residents and constituents on a range of environmental issues," she added.

"I have been working hard with Council officials, Glenveagh Special School and local residents, to open up access to Strangford Playing Fields. There are few paths in Strangford Playing Fields, yet it is a stone’s throw from Glenveagh Special School there is overcrowding and a real need for children with disabilities to get some fresh air and enjoy the space in Strangford Playing Fields.

"Finaghy Bridge remains a huge eye-sore in the heart of the constituency, but I am working on some exciting plans to reimagine the bridge and its environs along Finaghy Road North.

"There is a great deal of work ahead and I look forward to working with the local community and arts groups on this project."