Geraldine steps down after decade on Balmoral Council beat

ALL CHANGE: South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey with new Balmoral councillor Natasha Brennan and outgoing councillor Geraldine McAteer

SINN Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer says it has been an "honour" and a "privilege" to serve the people of Balmoral over the last ten years.

Geraldine, who has been a councillor since 2014 has stepped aside from the role and will be replaced by South Belfast community activist Natasha Brennan.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people of this wonderful area and Sinn Féin as an elected representative for nearly 10 years, and I want to thank the people of Balmoral and my party colleagues for their support," said the former West Belfast Partnership Board CEO and veteran Sinn Féin member.

“I look forward to working alongside Natasha to continue to make Balmoral the best place to live and work to build a new Ireland.”

A Finaghy resident, Natasha Brennan brings a wealth of experience as a community organiser with LORAG to the council role.

A keen sportswoman, Natasha has worked in the community sector in South Belfast for over 12 years with a focus on children, family support, health and community regeneration.

The new kid on the Council applauded the efforts of her predecessor: “I want to pay tribute to Geraldine McAteer for the hard work she has done on the ground in the Balmoral area, working hard for the betterment of all local residents," said Natasha.

“As the incoming councillor, I look forward to meeting residents and groups, and working hard to deliver first-class council services for local communities.”