Victims' campaigner Gerard McErlane's two brothers were murdered by the UVF in 1975

REMEMBERED: Gerard McErlane was a prominent victim's campaigner who long campaigned for truth and accountability in regards to the murders of his brothers, John and Thomas

TRIBUTES have been paid to prominent victims' campaigner Gerard McErlane who passed away peacefully on 9 January surrounded by his loving family.

Gerard was a longtime campaigner for truth, accountability and justice for victims of the Troubles after his two brothers, John (29) and Thomas (19) were murdered in a sectarian attack by a work colleague in 1975. Their UVF killer lured the brothers to his home to play cards before killing them.

Mark Thompson of Relatives for Justice said he was devastated to hear of Gerard’s passing and spoke about how he worked tirelessly for victims of the conflict through Relatives for Justice and the Victim’s Forum.

Mark said: “We’re devastated, Gerard was a very valued member of Relatives for Justice and he made a very solid contribution to our work in terms of the development of the organisation. Gerard also served on the Victim’s Forum where he also made a solid contribution on behalf of all victims.

“His tenacity and never giving up spirit always shone through in terms of seeking truth, accountability and justice for the brutal murder of his two brothers. I’m very sad and devastated by his loss and I want to extend my condolences, thoughts and prayers to his immediate and wider family circle and his close friends.

“I accompanied Gerard and his niece many times in trying to get truth and accountability. Not everyone was held to account for the murder of Gerard’s brothers John and Thomas and the organisations who were involved in their killings were subject to penetration and infiltration by the security services.

“Gerard viewed this both on a personal level with the pain and hurt the murders of his brothers had but he was also very open and considerate to other families who had experienced similar experiences."

Mark said Gerard was a tireless campaigner to expose the British government’s policy of collusion and was also well regarded across both communities for his work, integrity and outreach.

“Gerard was steadfast in ensuring that from an RFJ perspective that we were always providing the right and appropriate services from counselling and therapeutic support to campaigning.

“For all that he hurt and suffered he never lost sight of the fact it was the British government who gave the ability and provided the capacity for these people to carry out their crimes.

“He was very influential at making sure RFJ was looking at how people had been impacted on a personal level and also on a wider picture. He was very astute and very clear in his belief that we shouldn’t focus on one act or case of violence but to see them in their whole and totality and the thematic ways in which they were perpetrated and how the blame rests with the authorities that gave these people the impunity to do what they did.

“Gerry’s sense of justice was always rooted in the bigger picture of collusion and he was at the forefront of unearthing it and despite his suffering he was also able to reach out to other victims across the community such as Alan McBride at the Victim’s Forum. He always built relationships and had his hand out and he was always respectful and kind.”

Gerard was the beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Cáilin, Brónagh, Órla, Aisling and Maura, also much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother of Roy and the late John, Thomas and Mary.

Gerard's funeral was held on Saturday 13 January and he was buried in Milltown Cemetery.