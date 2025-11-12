WEST Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has told Education Minister Paul Givan that he must not accept an invitation to visit Israel in the new year.

Sinn Féin’s education spokesperson was speaking after the Department of Education’s Permanent Secretary Ronnie Armour confirmed at Stormont’s education committee today that Mr Givan has received a new invitation to visit Israel.



On Monday Paul Givan survived a no confidence vote at Stormont after his recent visit to Israel. The DUP man was heavily criticised after his department promoted his visit to the Ofek School in East Jerusalem on social media. The school is located in an area occupied by Israel and is not recognised as part of Israel by either the UK or Ireland.



Although the majority of MLAs – 47 out of 80 – supported the no confidence motion, it fell as it did not have cross-community support.

Speaking after Wednesday’s committee meeting, Pat Sheehan said: “The minister’s recent trip to Israel, and the use of departmental resources to promote a visit to a school in illegally occupied territory, was a disgrace.

“Since then, the Education Committee and a majority of MLAs have voted no confidence in the minister.

“For him now to even consider another official visit to Israel solely as Education Minister, a state committing heinous acts of genocide against the Palestinian people, is indefensible.

“The minister should show moral leadership, decline this invitation and focus on addressing the crisis in our schools, not on attempting to legitimise a genocidal regime.”