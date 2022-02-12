Glandore going green as community champions put down roots

TREE PLANTING: Carl and Nathan Hughes from Restore Glandore Area of Townscape Character with Green Party councillor Mal O'Hara

A NEW tree planting scheme in the Glandore area of North Belfast has been welcomed by local residents.

A total of 24 saplings will be planted to replace some of the trees removed in recent years.

Carl Hughes from Restore Glandore Area of Townscape Character welcomed the tree planting scheme for the area led by Belfast City Council.

Carl said: “We have been working hard with the Belfast City Council Tree Officer, local residents and elected representatives to restore some of the trees that have been removed from the area in recent years.

"We are delighted that Belfast City Council have been able to plant 24 semi-mature trees in the area.

"These trees will help improve the look of the area and restore the area as an area of townscape character.

"Our goal is to replace what the street originally had and to restore and maintain the heritage that we have left.

"We are currently seeking a constituted group or non profit organisation to partner up with. This would allow us to apply for funding to invest into the area to make some major changes in the future.

"We welcome anyone that could help with this, to get in contact with the Restore Glandore ATC Facebook page.”

Nathan Hughes added: “Last year we started planting flowers around the base of the trees to improve the look of the area. That got really great support from residents and others started doing that across the city. We have also got new bins added to the area to address littering.

"We have more plans to help restore and regenerate Glandore and are keen for other local residents to get involved.”

Green Party Councillor, Mal O’Hara who has been working with residents has been supporting the residents.

“I am delighted to support the work of the residents here in Glandore to improve their area," he added. "I am committed to helping with their future plans to restore the area. Council have committed to planting one million trees across the city by 2035.

"I am excited about the opportunities that means for combatting poor air in the city, improving the look of communities and enhancing urban biodiversity.

"Last year I worked with residents to get trees planted in Knutsford. I am delighted to see trees being installed in Glandore.

"I would urge residents in North Belfast who want to see more trees in their area to get in touch with me.”