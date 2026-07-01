GLENGORMLEY School of Traditional Music have been chosen as the charity partner for this year's Féile an Phobail.

Based in Edmund Rice College, Glengormley School of Traditional Music have been providing traditional music tuition for over 24 years in fiddle, tin whistle, flute, harp, button accordion, concertina, banjo/mandolin, uilleann pipes, bodhrán and many more.

Glengormley School of Traditional Music are also known for their work in primary schools across the greater Belfast area and are hoping to ensure every school has access to traditional music tuition and instruments.

Ray Morgam, Chair of Glengormley School of Traditional Music said: "I am absolutely delighted that Féile have chosen us as their charity partner.

"We have been involved with them for a number of years through their session trail and we would provide musicians to play at that.

"The work that Féile do every year to put on such a massive programme of events is just fantastic.

"The money raised will be for a programme we are running which is trying to provide traditional music instruments to every primary school in Belfast.

"We do a lot of work with primary schools and we know there is a demand for traditional music but the instruments are not cheap and school budgets are stretched as we know.

"We want traditional music provision and instruments in every primary school. That should be the aim. Being a charity partner at Féile increases the chances of that happening.

"Traditional music is alive and well in Belfast and it promises to be a huge summer with Tradfest, Féile an Phobail and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann."