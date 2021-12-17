Glengormley School of Traditional Music receive £7,000 grant

GLENGORMLEY School of Traditional Music are celebrating after receiving a £7,000 grant from the Department for Communities.

The popular North Belfast music school were recent finalists of the ‘Arts and Culture’ category in the Aisling Awards.

Chair, Ray Morgan says the money is vital to continuing their work of teaching traditional music to hundreds of people.

“We have taken a big hit this year. Our numbers are down this year due to Covid restrictions,” he explained.

“We will be using the money to cover our tuition fees.

“We were facing the dilemma of having to cut classes, particularly in relation to instruments that wouldn’t have big numbers of pupils learning them.

“We have an accordion class with only three pupils. Without this vital funding, we might have had to stop tuition.

“I can’t praise the Traditional Arts Officer in the Arts Council for their support with the application and the Department for Communities for granting us the money.”