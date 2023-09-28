Glenowen to host fundraising night for local Zambia project

A FUNDRAISING night will be held in the Glenowen this Saturday night to raise money for an initiative dedicated to working with impoverished communities in Zambia.

HOPE-Mission Zambia was started around eight years ago by Eimhear Costello, Finnbar Christie and Laura Bannon. Each summer, the group bring around 20 volunteers to help some of the poorest people in the African country, to provide relief from poverty and to advance the education of young people.

The group is already holding information sessions regarding next summer's trip and is looking for volunteers to join them.

Eimhear Costello explained more about the work that the group do in Zambia.

"We work with various charities and organisations out there including a boy’s home and schools," she said. "We try and get schools up to standard so that the government can take them over.

"We also work with an orphanage and pay for 12 girls to go to school.

"We provide food to some of the poorest people in Zambia, as a result, they obtain nourishment and nutrition which leads to improved focus and concentration in school, which will help to empower them to achieve a higher level of education and relief from an impoverished life.

"Our services will be focused on the poorest people from the most socially and economically deprived areas of Zambia.

"We are already appealing for volunteers for next summer’s trip. We have been hosting some information sessions so come along and find out what it is all about."

A sign-up morning will take place on Saturday in St John's GAC on the Whiterock Road at 1pm. On Saturday night, a fundraising 'Night at theRaces' will be held in the Glenowen (8pm-late) as fundraising preparation begins for 2024.

Tickets are priced at £5 and there will be a raffle on the night with some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses.

"We are grateful for help from local businesses, especially the Glenowen who have helped us organise the whole night," he added.

"Jim Conlon has donated a prize of one-year membership of GymCo. Gerry Carlisle has also donated a meal for two and bottle of champagne at Pizza on the Square. Mark McCourt from Thompsons has also donated a VIP experience at the club and £100 bar tab.

If anyone is interested in travelling to Zambia next year, please contact Hope Mission Zambia on Facebook or Instagram.