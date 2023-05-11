Glider and car collide at junction in West Belfast

NO INJURIES: Glider and car have collided at the Slievegallion drive junction of West Belfast

A GLIDER and a car collided on the Andersonstown Road this morning.

The collision occurred at the junction of Slievegallion Drive in West Belfast shortly before 11am. However, there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

A Translink spokesperson said: "We can confirm an incident occurred involving a Glider and a car on the Andersonstown Road shortly before 11.00am this morning."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are at the scene of a collision on Andersonstown Road, Belfast involving a bus and a car. At this time there have been no reports of injuries."