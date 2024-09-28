Glór na Móna set for 20th anniversary celebrations

WEST Belfast Irish medium organisation Glór na Móna are organising a 20th anniversary gala dinner in Belfast City Hall to mark two decades of grassroots language activism and community development.

Established by a group of community activists and university students in 2004 with the modest intention of providing social and educational opportunities for the local Irish-speaking community in the Upper Springfield, Glór na Móna rapidly developed into an ambitious, grassroots organisation that links the language revival to the community development and regeneration.

In addition to pioneering Irish youth work in Belfast; Glór na Móna also led the way on community education; participatory democracy practices; projects focussing on intergenerational family language transmission and social language use; and local community history and heritage recovery.

Since opening their own community hub, Gaelionad Mhic Goill in 2016, the organisation’s community output has grown substantially.

Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh explained: "The primary purpose of the evening is to mark, reflect and celebrate this historic 20-year milestone by bringing the past and present Glór na Móna community together in a memorable celebration of transformational community activism.

"We have always emphasised that Glór na Móna are standing on the shoulders of giants and those inspirational activists who planted the seeds of revival and laid the foundations that we are building upon.

"To this end, we will be launching a 20th anniversary booklet which will include 20 short memoirs from friends, colleagues and comrades who have worked with us over the past 20 years.

"As well as celebrating and reflecting on 20 years of grassroots activism, this event will also act as an important fundraiser for our forthcoming capital project, Croí na Carraige which envisions a multi-purpose Irish medium youth, community and heritage hub in the derelict ground adjacent An Ghaelionad.

"We have been completely overwhelmed by the amount of local and national Irish language organisations; locally based community development organisations, GAA clubs and local businesses that have agreed to buy a table in support of the capital project.

"Every penny raised on the night contribute towards this flagship Croí na Carraige project which received full planning approval back in March whilst substantial funding has also been committed from Belfast City Council and An Chiste Infhéistíochta Gaeilge.

Event organiser Sorcha Nic Cathmhaoil added: "We are delighted that Belfast city council agreed to support this event and host us in their grand ballroom as our finale event to our annual October festival, Féile na Carraige.

"The evening will commence with champagne reception at 6pm, followed by a three course meal and high quality entertainment from a host of brilliant musicians including, Niamh Nic Ionnrachtaigh, Blaithin Mhic Canna and Piaras Ó Lorcáin and the Johnny Quinn Macs.

"We will also be showing a short video on the evening which aims to encapsulate the dedicated activism of the Glór na Móna community over the past 20 years.

Tickets are priced very reasonably at £40 per person but are selling out fast. We would encourage anyone interested in buying a seat or supporting with sponsorship to contact us on oifig@glornamona.com or call us on 0290234442."

This gala dinner is taking place as part of Glór na Móna’s annual October community festival, Féile na Carraige. See full programme here.