Government has three weeks to agree investigation into Pat Finucane murder

THE British government has been given three weeks to agree with the family of Pat Finucane a human rights compliant investigation into the solicitor’s 1989 murder.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by a UDA gang at his North Belfast home in front of his family. Subsequent official reports concluded that there was collusion between loyalists and the British state, for which former Prime Minister David Cameron apologised on behalf of the British government.

For years the Finucane family have campaigned for a public inquiry into the murder. In 2019 the UK Supreme Court found that earlier investigations had failed to meet standards required of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights – which is the right to life protected by law.

Delivering his latest judgement, while dismissing an appeal by the Secretary of State, Lord Justice Horner gave the British government and Pat Finucane’s wife, Geraldine, three weeks to agree an Article 2 compliant investigation into the human right’s solicitor’s murder.

Geraldine Finucane v Secretary of State for NI – Judgment



"Conclusion:



For the reasons which have been outlined above, this court dismisses the appeal of the Secretary of State. The court will give the parties an opportunity to agree an article 2 compliant process to… pic.twitter.com/3oBtMoZhWO — Madden & Finucane Solicitors (@madden_finucane) July 12, 2024

“In the absence of agreement the parties have a further three weeks to submit their own proposal as to how such an Article 2 compliant investigation should be carried out," he said. "The court will endeavour to select from the two choices put forward by the respective parties.

“In the unlikely event that the court is unable to choose either of the choices put forward, the court will reserve its position as to what the appropriate course is for the Secretary of State to take.”

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey welcomed the court’s ruling.

“This was an empathic dismissal of the British government’s appeal and now places an onus on the new government to work with the Finucane family to agree a way forward," she said. "If this is not successful, the court will then step in and direct what should happen next.



“The new government must now act in good faith, honour the commitment the previous Labour government made over 20 years ago and initiate an inquiry which meets the standards of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.”