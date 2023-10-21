Ardoyne women's group funding to benefit their services

A NORTH Belfast charity has received almost £25,000 from the Housing Executive to employ a family support worker for the area.

Grace Women’s Development, based at Alliance Avenue, is a family hub at the heart of the Ardoyne community which aims to provide the best possible start for people in terms of their health, wellbeing and life chances.

The Housing Executive grant is funding the part-time family support worker over two years under its Sustaining Tenancies Grant Funding Programme, which helps vulnerable customers who are at a greater risk of tenancy breakdown.

Applications to the Sustaining Tenancies fund are still open and groups can apply for grants of up to £100,000 until October 20 here.

Grace Director Sally Smyth said: “We were delighted to receive this funding from the Housing Executive, which is a fantastic help with the work that we do.

“Our two year project began in May 2022 and we are getting hugely positive feedback from tenants. The grant is being used to employ a family support worker which means we can expand and enhance our existing services for families in Ardoyne and surrounding areas of north and west Belfast and we now cater for larger numbers of tenants, thanks to the Housing Executive’s generous support,” she said.

“There are no other dedicated family support services in the Ardoyne and surrounding area so this funding is vitally important and we are now working directly with over 200 people in what is one of the most deprived areas in Northern Ireland.

“Our service includes one to one advice clinics and workshops on health eating, mental health, budgeting, managing your home, housing rights and benefits. We are also developing bespoke personal development and family support plans for up to 60 people."

Gerard Flynn, the Housing Executive’s North Belfast Area Manager, said: “Our staff have been able to use links with Grace to improve relationships with tenants and together we are working towards creating a better environment for all.

“We want people to have resilient, sustainable tenancies in the short, medium and long term and we’re working together with many local groups to improve the lives of our tenants.

“We believe that indirectly over 800 people could benefit from this investment including family members connected to the people involved in Grace’s family support programmes."