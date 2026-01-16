GRIT boxes have been installed in Black Ridge following safety concerns raised by residents during recent wintry weather.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said she was contacted by residents of the new estate on the Monagh Bypass who expressed their concerns, and following engagement with the developer grit boxes have now been installed.

“Following the recent spell of wintry weather, residents raised concerns about the safety and accessibility within Black Ridge," she explained.

"I contacted the developer directly to request that grit boxes be put in place as a practical, immediate measure, and I welcome the fact that Braidwater has now acted.

“These grit boxes will make a real difference for residents, particularly during periods of ice and snow, and will help reduce risks for pedestrians and drivers alike.

"This is a positive outcome and shows what can be achieved when residents’ concerns are listened to and acted upon, and I will continue to work on their behalf.

"I will continue to engage with both residents and the relevant authorities to ensure infrastructure and safety issues in new developments are addressed quickly and effectively."