Gymnastics: Carryduff club owner nominated for national award

Dawn won a Services to Gymnastics award from British Gymnastics NI in 2024

DAWN Cromie, owner and head coach of Kaleidoscope Gymnastics in Carryduff has been nominated for the prestigious Lifetime Contribution Award at the 2025 British Gymnastics National Awards.

These awards honour exceptional individuals and organisations across the UK who make gymnastics safe, inclusive, and enjoyable, with a lasting impact on communities and society.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: “This year, we received a record-breaking number of submissions, each showcasing the incredible passion, dedication, and talent within the gymnastics community.

“To be named a finalist is a testament to your outstanding contributions and commitment.”

Dawn’s journey in gymnastics began over 30 years ago with a single recreational class.

Under her visionary leadership, the club has grown into a cornerstone of the local gymnastics community, serving over 800 members across Belfast.

In 2015, Dawn achieved a lifelong dream by establishing a dedicated facility and rebranding as Kaleidoscope Gymnastics, Cheer, and Dance.

This milestone allowed for expanded opportunities in gymnastics, cheer, and dance, creating a vibrant and inclusive space for athletes of all ages and abilities.

Dawn’s commitment to fostering talent extends to her coaching team, many of whom are former gymnasts mentored by her.

Her efforts have transformed the club into a thriving hub of excellence and inclusivity, leaving an indelible mark on the community.

The Kaleidoscope family proudly celebrates Dawn’s nomination and wishes her every success at the awards.

