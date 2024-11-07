Hanna meets UK minister to find solution to geo-blocking of RTÉ sport in the North

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has with UK Culture, Media and Sport Minister Stephanie Peacock to discuss solutions to issues preventing viewers in the North of Ireland watching sport on RTÉ.

Ms Hanna and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood raised the possibility of unique IP addresses to get around geo-blocking, which has prevented people in the North from watching major sporting events on RTÉ.

The SDLP said they have been speaking to both the UK and Irish governments in an attempt to find a work-around.

Speaking after the meeting Claire Hanna said: “For years now, viewers in the North have been unable to watch some of our most iconic sporting moments on RTÉ due to geo-blocking. Imagine missing out on Rhys McClenaghan clinching his Olympic Gold, the Irish rugby team at the World Cup or the Republic of Ireland playing at the Euros because of this rule.

A Northern view of RTÉ

“Many people in Northern Ireland have a sentimental attachment to RTÉ and enjoy a wide variety of programming from the broadcaster and they should not be prevented from tuning in due to this issue. We have had many meetings with RTÉ on this over the years, but have struggled to establish an appropriate work-around."