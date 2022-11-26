Festive cheer on the mountain: Hannahstown Christmas Market returns this Sunday

REINDEER: Look out for the reindeers at this year's Hannahstown Christmas Market

THE COUNTDOWN is officially on to the start of the festive season and there is no better way to get in the spirit than by kicking off the celebrations at the return of the Hannahstown Christmas Market on Sunday.

Delighted to be able to host the Christmas Market again, Hannahstown Community Association with partners Lámh Dhearg CLG, the Housing Executive and Belfast City Council promise a bigger event this year based on the phenomenal success of their first Christmas market 12 months ago.

CHRISTMAS: Ashleen Mulholland with the Rickety Wheel at last year's Christmas Market

This Sunday, over 20 stalls will take up residence for the afternoon in the big marquee selling Christmas crafts, gifts and delicacies, and no doubt the clubhouse will be buzzing with festive cheer as the popular Big Wheel Bazaar spins out a fantastic array of prizes for the second year running.

The festive fun doesn’t stop there through. Entertainment will include a Christmas magic show, balloon modelling and disco and there will even be an appearance from Santa on his sleigh with his real life reindeer, along with Elsa and Anna. Also making an appearance will be everyone’s favourite Christmas grouch, The Grinch.

There will be carol singing by local school children, which will then be followed by a switching on of the Christmas Tree lights

Please see details on the Hannahstown Christmas Market, everyone welcome 🎅🧑‍🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/waZQLw9Yvw — Ballymacward Primary School (@BallymacwardS) November 18, 2022

Hannahstown Community Association and Lámh Dhearg volunteers will be busy this week putting the sparkly finishing touches on the event.

Mark Mulholland, one of the organisers, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to bring the event back to Hannahstown again this year.

"There’s already a great buzz about the place and lots of excitement. People have been asking about the date and whether or not the Big Wheel Bazaar will be there again and it’s nice to say ‘yes’ and that we plan for the event to be bigger and better than our market last year which was a huge success”

The market will take place on Sunday 27 November from 2pm – 6pm at Lámh Dhearg CLG in Hannahstown.