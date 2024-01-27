Hannahstown residents to met DfI in campaign for public footpaths

HANNAHSTOWN residents are set to meet with Department for Infrastructure officials for an update in their long campaign to finally have public footpaths constructed in the village.



Locals say they are the only village in the North without a footpath and have mounted a 40 year campaign to have footpaths built for the safety of pedestrians.



When Glenmeen estate was built in the early 1970s, the need for a footway was evident even then, but Hannahstown Community Association (HCA) has been lobbying officials for a footway as far back as 2000, with Stormont Ministers visiting the area to see for themselves the daily hazards faced by local residents.



A new footway scheme is believed to cost in the region of £800,000.



HCA believe that the footpath will also help in improving access to the Belfast Hills, and will be crucial in achieving the targets announced last week by the National Trust in respect of their ‘Divis – a View to the Future’ project which will see a £6million investment in the Belfast Hills.



Speaking ahead of the meeting, Sinn Féin Cllr Arder Carson said the meeting is “a key next step in what continues to be the number one priority for the residents of Hannahstown”.

MEETING: Cllr Arder Carson, Órlaithí Flynn MLA, and Paul Maskey MP

“It follows a recent and very productive meeting which ourselves and the Hannahstown Community Association had with the DFI Permanent Secretary and his senior project team,” he said.

“Sinn Féin remain steadfast in their support for the Hannahstown community and in securing the delivery of this key infrastructure project. A project that will transform life in the village for local residents in relation to safe pedestrian movement and to visitors to the area who access local amenities and services.

“I would encourage all residents to attend this public meeting for what is a very important update."

The meeting takes place on Thursday February 1 at 7.30pm in the Hannahstown Community Centre.