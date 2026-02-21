FOODS like blueberries, coconut water, leafy greens and soups have been hailed as the next health-boosting, cancer fighting, energy-boosting superfoods.

But the term superfood isn’t a scientific term. It has no legal definition and there’s no evidence that specific foods are superior. It is a marketing myth; a term used to persuade customers to buy products.

Sorry to disappoint.

It’s also important to note that claims on the prevention, treatment and cure of human disease are banned on food labels as this falls under medicinal claims.You won’t see such claims on mainstream advertising or on packaging, so don’t believe the hype online.

It’s true there are foods higher in certain nutrients or chemicals that have benefits beyond basic nutrition. In our food chain they are called functional foods with the claims backed up by robust evidence. Some examples are beta glucan fibre found in oats and contributing to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol, or live bacteria cultures found in yoghurt that can help improve digestion of lactose in people with lactose intolerance. But there is no single food that can fix a poor diet or prevent disease on its own.

Instead, focus on variety in eating from a range of different foods, particularly, fruit, vegetables and fibre rich options. Remember, get your nutrition information from registered nutritionists and not from marketing fads and trends.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition @gmail.com