INFLAMMATION is our body’s natural defence mechanism against injury or damage. Redness and swelling occurs when our bodies immune system reacts to threats.

Omega 6-containing foods (walnuts, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, tofu) help with this natural inflammatory process to keep us free from further damage.

The healing process starts with our immune cells releasing chemicals and increasing blood flow to clear out harmful particles from the damaged area. This process usually stops after a few days, once healing is complete. But when it goes on for longer than it should, this leads to chronic or long-term inflammation.

This can be caused by a prolonged immune system response often triggered by persistent infections, untreated injuries, auto-immune disorders or long-term exposure to toxins. Key contributors include obesity, chronic stress, smoking, poor diet and sedentary lifestyles. This chronic inflammation can increase the risk of cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis and asthma can be worsened by chronic inflammation. Diets that are high in calories from processed red meats, butter, sweets, sugary drinks, refined or beige starch (i.e. bread, rice, pasta) are linked to higher inflammation in the body. A lot of these foods will fall under high fat, sugar or salt or HFSS. Certain foods like blueberries, olive oil, spinach, green tea, turmeric and oily fish (i.e. salmon, mackerel, sardines) may have anti-inflammatory effects.

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@gmail.com