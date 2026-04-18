THE male menopause? There is such thing – yes, there really is!

When men reach their later 40s to early 50s they can develop depression, loss of sex drive and erectile dysfunction. Other changes include mood swings, poor concentration, irritation, loss of muscle mass, developing a large belly or man boobs, lack of energy and difficulty sleeping. These symptoms can interfere with everyday life and happiness. This can because testosterone decreases from age 40.

Can you eat healthily to reduce symptoms? Yes, with a balanced diet that consists of starch (bread, noodles, pasta, potatoes, rice, spaghetti, couscous, oats etc) making up the majority of your plate. These are packed with B-vitamins and fibre. Add fruit and vegetables (minimum five per day) to your starch, then add some protein (lean meat, fish, eggs, soya, Quorn, pulses etc) to your plate as well.

Eggs are a good source of healthy cholesterol that males need to help with testosterone production. If you are intolerant to eggs, there is the option of shellfish. If you can’t eat shellfish another option is liver. But stick to the guidelines for these too.

Add some dairy (milk, cheese, yoghurt) to meals as well. And keep the high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) foods to a minimum, i.e. ultra processed foods, microwave meals, sweets, chocolate, crisps etc.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can be an option if symptoms persist but always seek advice from your GP.

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@gmail.com