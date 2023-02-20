Tributes paid to Belfast journalist Henry McDonald

TRIBUTES have been paid to journalist and broadcaster Henry McDonald.

Mr McDonald (57) from the Market area died on Sunday at the Royal Victoria Hospital following a short illness.

The father-of-three, who was a former pupil of St Malachy's College, began his career as a reporter at The Irish News. He then moved to the former Irish Press in Dublin. He is best known as the Ireland Correspondent for The Observer and then The Guardian.

Devastated by the news @henrymcdonald has left us. There will never be another like him.

Rest easy, my friend.

A light has gone out ❤️



(Picture @russellhugh1 @irish_news) pic.twitter.com/CjttajDxkd — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) February 19, 2023

Most recently, he had worked as Political Correspondent for The News Letter.

Mr McDonald, who was a fan of Cliftonville Football Club and Everton, had also written books about the Troubles and related issues.

In a statement, Cliftonville FC said: "Cliftonville Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the death of long-time supporter Henry McDonald.

"A respected journalist and author of some repute, Henry was a regular face at Solitude across many decades and, indeed, did not let his recent battle with illness keep him away from supporting his beloved Reds.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Henry’s family and many friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace."

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he was "greatly saddened" to learn of the passing of Henry McDonald.

"Henry was an excellent journalist and one of the most knowledgeable commentators on Northern Ireland politics. Always enjoyed my conversations with a man who was good humoured, insightful and passionate about this place," he added.

South Belfast SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said he was an "old-school hack, football fan, punk, novelist and always good value even when you disagreed with him".

Ulster UUP leader Doug Beattie said he had been a "fantastic journalist, author and friend".

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long described him as a "tenacious and perceptive journalist with a quick wit".